In these times of stay home, stay safe mandates, Stanwood City Council held its first virtual meeting Thursday night to ratify emergency measures.
The meeting went fairly smoothly as council members became accustomed to Zoom Video Conferencing, an application that lets people hold meetings over the Internet.
The screen for the online meeting showed the council documents, and audio was available. Some voices came through crisp and clear; others were sometimes muffled and papers were sometimes noisily shuffled. Some council members, mindful that listeners had no video, identified themselves when they spoke.
The council struck from the agenda citizen comment periods and the first reading of an ordinance to adopt a sales tax credit for affordable housing.
Council authorized emergency procurement procedures consistent with state law. This ratified Mayor Leonard Kelley’s March 9 emergency declaration to activate the Stanwood Emergency Operations Plan and the Snohomish County Comprehensive Management Operations Plan. This authorizes city departments to enter into some contracts and obligations without procedures such as a public bidding process.
Council adopted procedures to hold public meetings consistent with state law to reduce the risk of exposure to contagious viruses.
The Council next meets April 9. It will also take place via Zoom. See Stanwoodwa.org for links.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.