Stanwood officials are looking at whether to build a $13.4 million civic center or revamp the existing City Hall.
Discussions to replace the old City Hall — a 1932 landmark in the floodplain of west Stanwood — and the police station on Main Street’s historic block in east Stanwood have been ongoing for several years.
About a year ago, Stanwood City Council members discussed a plan to combine City Hall and the police station on 1.25 acres on 72nd Avenue NW, across from the new Stanwood High School. But the project was put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, the council rebooted the project by approving $97,300 to extend a contract with designing firm Mackenzie. When the project was put on hold, money was still left in the original $271,000 contract. With the extension to rescope the project, the total contract will be $294,767.
The council will take a deeper look at options both uptown and downtown, starting with a workshop on Thursday, Feb. 11.
“The takeaway is to get this rebooted, so (Mackenzie) can help with technical issues and have them there to answer technical and design questions. In order to do that we have to update their contract,” Community Development Director Patricia Love said.
The council will consider four options:
- Option A: Build the civic center on 72nd Avenue, and buy another acre to provide park access.
- Option B: Build a police station on 72nd Avenue and extend Church Creek Park. The building would include a room for a community and emergency operations center that could temporarily be used as a council chamber.
- Option C: Renovate the existing City Hall with bathroom and kitchen upgrades and possible floor plan revisions. If renovations are kept below 50% valuation, the city can avoid flood-proofing the building. This option could be paired with options B or D.
- Option D: Build a council chambers building on city-owned land west of City Hall. It could also be used as a community building. The new building would need to meet floodplain regulations, but the existing City Hall could continue without major renovations.
Love said these options came from discussions between Stanwood City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson, Stanwood Mayor Elizabeth Callaghan and Love.
Callaghan said that besides her desire to keep City Hall downtown, the whole council wasn't behind moving it.
Councilman Robert Johnson said the city could save millions by building both the City Hall and police station at the same time, but the council would need more information first.
Councilman Timothy Pearce said he thought that there could be more savings by relocating just the police station and remodeling the City Hall.
“We need a lot of information and need to get Mackenzie onboard sooner rather than later,” Councilman Darren Robb said.
"I’m all in favor of talking and making sure we’re doing the right thing," Councilman Sid Roberts said.
Ferguson said that before the pandemic, the council was at a stage in the project where they were identifying possible themes of the building and materials and whether to purchase an additional acre on the hill.
In this 2021 reboot, the council will first consider the four overall options. Once a choice is made, a package will be created to detail what the desired project would look like, including financing, Ferguson said.
In other business:
• The council approved a $219,517 change order for Viking Way due to underground surprises with the location of utilities and the decision to use different ballast that caused SRV Construction delays and increased material costs. Viking Way is substantially complete with a few minor items left.
“As I recall … it could have been a lot worse,” said Pearce. “We have old roads and old things underneath them. We’re working to have things located and mapped out for the future.”
• International building and fire codes were adopted.
• Council approved the first reading of zoning changes that are on the Feb. 11 agenda for adoption. The changes would allow a mixed-use overlay on commercial property similar to properties nearby in the Uptown Center. The city would create a parks and open space designation for five city park properties to help satisfy conservation measures. The zoning changes would expand a business corridor by changing the light industrial zoning along the north side of 271st Street NW between 90th and 92nd avenues to Mainstreet Business II.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.