Stanwood City Council members are still split between creating a civic center in an existing building downtown or building a new facility out of the floodplain.
Council members took a deeper dive into the details of each proposal during a special meeting Thursday, raising more questions than answers ahead of potentially voting on a plan Sept. 9.
MacKenzie — a firm hired to provide architecture, engineering and land-use planning — shared its findings on what it would take to make a civic center out of the Commons building and compared it to building a new facility on city property on 72nd Avenue, originally purchased for a civic center.
The Commons athletic club building, at 9612 270th St. NW, became an alternative when some council members wanted to keep City Hall in downtown Stanwood.
The building is large and could house other entities, such as the library. Since it’s in the floodplain and liquefaction zone — where ground is at greater risk of shifting during an earthquake — extra structural precautions must be considered, the consultants said.
They said the parking lot would need to be reconstructed, and the building needs a new roof. One big unknown is the price of the property, which isn’t listed for sale.
MacKenzie project manager Rachel Hedlof said the building was built at seismic risk category 2 — suitable for offices. The police department is required to be in a facility built to risk category 4, since it’s part of the essential emergency response team.
As for a civic center on the hill, being out of the earthquake and flood zone was a plus for Council member Ron Johnson.
“It should never be located in a flood impact zone or earthquake zone if there’s a reasonable alternative,” he said. “I don’t think the voters will go for a city hall that’s placed in harm's way when it could be somewhere else.”
Council member Dianne White saw Church Creek Park next door as an asset to the civic center. She could see enhancing the civic campus by integrating the park. Delinquency problems in the park could be solved by the police presence there.
Council members Steve Shepro and Tim Pearce wanted the new civic center to be a landmark and were concerned it would be overshadowed by the new Stanwood High School building towering across the street.
Pearce said the 20-25-foot building planned on the hill doesn’t have any outstanding features. The Vining Street development may build three-story condos next to the city's land on the hill.
“Now where’s City Hall?” Pearce said.
Shepro said he is concerned that the city was investing so much in downtown and then moving uptown.
“We should take the path of doing whatever we need to do to keep it downtown,” he said.
Traffic is the hill location’s biggest concern, especially with the high school across the street, Highway 532 nearby and other planned developments nearby.
MacKenzie’s study identified ways to improve traffic given street changes in the neighborhood.
Options in the two locations include:
- Build a new 5,000-square-foot standalone police station on the property and renovate 12,000-square-feet for the city, leaving the rest to lease out. Upgrade the parking lot and drainage and add an emergency access to Highway 532. Estimated cost: $16.3 million, plus land acquisition.
- Update the current building to include the police and upgrade seismic design standards with extensive foundation upgrades. Estimated cost: $20.7 million, plus land acquisition.
- Construct a new 18,000-square-foot civic center on city-owned land on 72nd Street with City Hall, council chamber and police station as originally planned, including parking, drainage, frontage improvements. The complex could be integrated to share parking with Church Creek park. Estimated cost: $15.4 million. The city could buy another acre to expand Church Creek Park. Estimated costs after improvements: $1.3 million-$3 million.
