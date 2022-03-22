The courts stepped in this past week in the latest attempt to force a Camano Island man to comply with a long list of county code violations.
Island County Superior Court Judge Carolyn Cliff issued an injunction against David Muresan on March 14, attempting to compel him to work on issues regarding septic systems, junk vehicles, trash, construction and illegal dwellings, among other items.
The injunction comes after the county sued Muresan on Dec. 30, taking the long-running matter to Island County Superior Court. In addition to addressing public health and safety code violations, stop-work orders and hearing examiner decisions, the county also seeks to enforce accrued fines, penalties and attorneys’ fees and costs.
Muresan told the Stanwood Camano News in early January that he intended to fight the lawsuit. He reiterated to the newspaper last week that he intends to fight the injunction.
“I will ask for review, and later I will appeal,” he wrote in an email to the newspaper.
Muresan's response to the county's previous orders has been his proposed so-called "Needy-People Initiative," which would allow landowners to build small houses, septic systems, electrical installation without permits and with free inspections. No government entity has adopted it.
Muresan, however, follows his initiative on his own property, regardless of its legality.
“I ask the judge to approve or to order (the) county to approve my Needy-People Initiative,” Muresan wrote in response to the injunction.
He provides a place for the poor to rent for $150-$600 per month with utilities included, he wrote in an email to the Stanwood Camano News. He said he currently has 14 tenants at his property, including two children. Muresan wrote that he needed to collect rent money in order to pay for the required improvements.
“I ask the judge to allow for this case a trial or a jury trial," Muresan wrote. “They expressed desire to testify, about their condition in court, as the laws allows them, before (being) evicted on the streets as homeless again.”
The county placed a lien of $36,741 on his property in October 2020 after a hearing examiner ruled for the county following a public hearing. Since then, a $500 per day fine has brought that to about $300,000.
The problems and legal case have been building for years at the 5-acre parcel on Crestview D…
Muresan’s 5-acre parcel on Crestview Drive features a three-bedroom house and a detached garage converted into a space with at least seven makeshift rooms. He collects rent from tenants housed throughout the property, including from rooms built in a garage, trailers, campers and tents.
Since at least 2014, neighbors have formally complained to the Country Club homeowners board and to various county departments of problems arising from illegal tenants, dwellings, junk vehicles, trash and sewage on the Muresan property.
Island County Sheriff’s Department records show calls from the property itself for deputies to respond to incidents of domestic violence, child welfare, theft and medical emergencies.
Multiple county departments have tried for years to bring Muresan into compliance with county code to no avail. Island County officials then began working to take the matter to court.
The injunction orders Muresan to comply with 11 main directives, including to stop renting and collecting rent for any building, structure, vehicle or tent on the property; removing or bringing up to code plumbing, electrical and septic violations; and allowing county officials onto the property.
Island County Prosecutor Greg Banks said no county officials have been on the property since late December, but because of the injunction the county plans to send inspectors onto the site as part of the initial work.
“The Superior Court order gives this a little more force than just a directive from the planning department,” said Banks, adding that the county plans to return to court with more requests to clean at the property, including vehicles and junk piles.
If Muresan ignores the injunction orders, a judge can impose a wide range of enforcement measures including imprisonment for contempt or additional liens. The court could also grant the government authority to go in and clean the property.
“The burden is on Muresan to fix these issues either by himself or through a contractor,” Banks said. “If we spend county money, we would ask for a judgment or lien on the property to recoup our costs.”
Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair said she is pleased the process is moving forward, and she plans to help connect the tenants with other resources.
“We will be working with them (the tenants),” St. Clair said. “There are options for relocation costs and options. We will work with those residents.”
