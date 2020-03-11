The expanding coronavirus outbreak is touching more lives in the Stanwood-Camano area — and beyond.
There were several major developments Wednesday, including the death of a man in his 80s connected to Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood. Read more about that here.
In other news:
— Gov. Jay Inslee and other health officials implemented new restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID-19.
— Stanwood officials announced new plans on how to continue city business.
— Local schools remained closed as state officials hinted that parents should expect long-term closures.
In addition, blood donations are needed, area businesses are starting to feel the pinch and some area residents are under quarantine at home.
As of late Wednesday, there were at least 367 confirmed cases statewide and 30 deaths, including three in Snohomish County. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak and pandemic on Wednesday.
Officials ban large gatherings
Inslee announced Wednesday he was banning public gatherings of over 250 people the rest of the month in Snohomish, King and Pierce counties.
The effort affects nearly 4 million residents of the Seattle metro area, shutting down events such as Mariners games. It does not force the closure of schools or businesses, but he told school leaders to prepare for potential mandatory closures.
“This is an unprecedented public health situation and we can’t wait until we’re in the middle of it to slow it down,” Inslee said. “We’ve got to get ahead of the curve. One main defense is to reduce the interaction of people in our lives.”
Meanwhile, the Snohomish County Health District issued stricter rules to include events of 250 people or less.
“We are not at the peak of this outbreak,” health district officials said in a news release. “That is why early, comprehensive and sustained social distancing is critical. We know that this will have impacts on the people of Snohomish County, but we urge you to respect these essential measures. They have been carefully considered with the goal of keeping people safe and healthy.”
Dr. Chris Spitters, interim health officer for the Snohomish Health District, issued the order on March 11 that all events with more than 250 people are prohibited in Snohomish County. Additionally, officials urge older adults or people with underlying conditions are encouraged not to attend events; people avoid being within 6 feet of each other for longer than 10 minutes; employees are screened for coronavirus symptoms each day and excluded if symptomatic; and proper hand hygiene and sanitation must be readily available to all attendees and employees.
““Try to keep at least 3 to 6 feet away from others. Avoid handshakes and hugs – use smiles and ‘hellos’ instead,” officials said.
While officials are not requiring or recommending schools close at this time, “we want to make our school districts and families aware that we expect extended school closures to be required very soon.”
Stanwood-Camano schools are closed for at least the remainder of the week. Many districts in King County are closing starting Thursday for at least two weeks.
Stanwood city officials adapt
In order for city business to continue, staff is preparing to move public meetings online, City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson said.
Upcoming meetings will be livestreamed and comply with the state’s Open Public Meetings Act. They will allow the public to attend virtually.
“Interested community members should monitor the city website and social media sites for updates on City Council, Commission and Board meetings and how they can connect,” according to a city news release late Wednesday.
While city hall remains open, city services to be temporarily suspended effective immediately, the city announced. They will re-evaluate March 31.
Customers can make payments by mail, online, phone or the drop box in front of City Hall.
Sno-Isle Libraries cancel events
Sno-Isle Libraries canceled all events scheduled for their 23 libraries across Snohomish and Island counties through March 31. This includes events scheduled for public meeting rooms. Library on Wheels services are suspended through March 31.
All the libraries and the service center will remain open and operating on normal hours until further notice.
Sno-Isle Libraries Executive Director Lois Langer Thompson said the library system is heeding Gov. Inslee’s advice given Wednesday, limiting large events to minimize public health risk of COVID-19. The libraries are planning in case an order comes to close facilities.
“We understand that this decision may be a burden for our customers who depend on our wonderful programs,” Thompson said. “This also comes at a particularly pivotal moment for some programs such as those related to the census. We encourage people to visit us online or call for assistance.”
The libraries join several other organizations and events that have canceled. See our list of what is postponed here.
Under quarantine
Six North County Regional Fire Authority employees are quarantined to rule out any exposures they have encountered from transporting patients who later were confirmed to have COVID-19, city officials announced Wednesday.
The fire station is at normal staffing levels with no increase in call volume, officials added.
Meanwhile, on Camano Island, the Larson family is quarantined at home after visiting a relative in Lake Stevens who later was confirmed to have COVID-19.
During a break in a basketball tournament earlier this month, the Larsons — Aaron, Jennifer and their four children — visited Aaron’s father, Lloyd Larson, 76, at his home on March 1.
“He had a stomach ache and a fever, we didn’t think it was coronavirus, but he got progressively worse as the week went on,” Jennifer Larson said. “We thought it was pneumonia.”
He went to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett and doctors tested for COVID-19, which was later confirmed. The infectious disease doctors there recommended the Larsons stay quarantined at home until March 15.
“No one here has any symptoms,” Jennifer Larson said. “We FaceTime (Lloyd Larson) every night. He’s in good spirits, and he’s improving. He’s a bit overwhelmed, but we have a good faith foundation.”
Aside from the internet going out and repair crews unable to fix it due to the quarantine, the family is making the most of the house arrest, Jennifer Larson said.
“We dug out the old VCR player and have been watching old movies,” she said. “It’s just been a real eye-opener. More and more people are going to be affected, we just weren’t realizing it would affect someone in your immediate family.”
Other impacts
Bloodworks Northwest says the Pacific Northwest’s blood supply is at risk of collapse and sends a plea for donors to step up and give blood. Read more about what you can do here.
Businesses are starting to feel the pinch from the outbreak. And large events, such as the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival that attract thousands of people and millions of dollars to the local economy, are at risk of being postponed or canceled.
Nationally, major sporting events are choosing to postpone, cancel or play without fans.
