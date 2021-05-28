Though local COVID-19 case rates are declining, health officials warn that the virus is still prevalent in area communities.
COVID “is still circulating widely in Snohomish County,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, Snohomish Health District health officer.
While the rolling two-week case rate was down to 154 infections per 100,000 people as of last week, there have still been 11 virus-related deaths in the county in May and 35 remained hospitalized, Spitters said.
“This is why masking up and getting vaccinated are so critical,” he said at a media briefing last week.
Meanwhile, the Snohomish County Vaccine Taskforce announced it is dialing back mass vaccination efforts to instead focus on increasing community clinics.
Vaccination efforts in Snohomish County have been underway now for more than five months, and in that time more than 730,000 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered. Of those, at least 320,000 doses were given through efforts by the Snohomish County Vaccine Taskforce.
In recent weeks, the number of appointments at mass vaccination sites has decreased. However, there still is need for vaccine access throughout the county, officials said.
Two mass vaccination sites have now closed: Angel Of The Winds Arena and Boom City.
The other five sites – Arlington Airport, Monroe Fairgrounds, Boeing Everett Activity Center, Edmonds College and Ash Way Park & Ride – are still in operation and appointments are available.
Vaccines are also more readily available at clinics or pharmacies than earlier this year, officials added.
The vaccine task force will now turn attention to community-based clinics, such as in schools, churches and at community events, such as Everett AquaSox baseball games on June 1 and 2.
Camano Fire ending vaccine clinic in June
“Taking care of our community means more than just responding to 911 calls,” Chief Levon Yengoyan said in a news release. “We stepped up to lead this effort, knowing that access to the vaccine would be difficult, especially for our older residents, and especially with such high demand.”
Though the clinic was managed by Camano Fire, it was a partnership between the Camano Center, Island County Public Health and hundreds of volunteers, Yengoyan said.
Even though no new pop-up vaccine clinics are planned, Camano Fire crews will ensure that people who received first doses of Pfizer are able to get their second doses.
Local residents who need the vaccine but cannot travel off-island can contact the Camano Fire Community Paramedic at crp@camanofire.com or 360-387-1512.
Community Transit offers free vax rides
Community Transit is offering people free rides on the bus to get their COVID-19 vaccination.
The free round-trip does not require customers to provide any documents. They can simply state they are traveling to get the vaccine or returning from receiving it. The free ride can be used to travel to mass vaccination sites, a doctor’s office, pharmacy or wherever the customer plans to get vaccinated.
“We want to help as many people as possible get the vaccine so that our community can enjoy a return to normal life with family and friends,” Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz said in a news release. “A free ride can make the difference for people who have not been able to get a vaccine before now.”
To plan a trip to any location, visit communitytransit.org/ or call 425-353-7433.
Free bus rides will be offered through June 30.
