Viral infection levels are trending downward in Washington, including in the Stanwood-Camano area, bringing the state into a “cautiously optimistic” place as COVID-19 prevention efforts continue.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said Thursday the state is approaching an “important milestone” in its COVID recovery journey — Oct. 31, when the state’s pandemic state of emergency is set to expire.
“It’s absolutely another crucial step in moving forward and it shows that when we come together as a state, we absolutely can accomplish so much,” Shah said during a news conference.
In the Stanwood ZIP code, COVID cases ticked down in August, dropping to 148 cases from 274 in July, according to Snohomish Health District data. Stanwood also saw its rate of infection drop below 100 per 100,000 residents, according to the most recent data.
On Camano, virus cases also improved and case rates dropped in August.
There were 25 COVID cases in the Stanwood-Camano School District from Sept. 14-20.
In Washington, COVID cases have been decreasing since mid-July and are now to a point that is slightly higher than past lows but are vastly lower since the state’s omicron spike in January.
Hospitalizations have also dropped in recent months. Deaths, which rose slightly over the summer, are back down to about seven per week.
State health leaders are encouraging Washingtonians to make appointments to receive the bivalent COVID vaccine booster shot, which became available this month to target omicron-specific infections.
Since Sept. 1, more than 173,900 bivalent booster doses have been administered, said Michele Roberts, the state’s assistant secretary for prevention, safety and health.
The state Health Department has also issued updated COVID-19 health and safety guidance for schools this fall. Students and staff who show COVID-19 symptoms must stay home or go home if they become ill at school. Those with COVID-19 symptoms must test negative to return to school. Tests are available at schools.
Students and staff who test positive are required to isolate at home for five days before returning. Then, the state recommends wearing a mask from days six to 10.
