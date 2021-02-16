Virus transmission ticked downward for the fifth straight week in Snohomish County.
The rolling two-week case rate in Snohomish County decreased to 144 cases per 100,000 residents down from 169 infections per 100,000 people, according to data released Tuesday from the Snohomish Health District. That’s the lowest virus rate since mid-October.
Over the long holiday weekend, Snohomish County recorded 268 new COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, there were 41 COVID patients in Snohomish County hospitals, according to county data.
"I hope the community keeps masking up and physically distancing, so that trends continue to decrease the rate in the community," said Dr. Chris Spitters, health officer for the Snohomish Health District. "And that also alleviates the pressure on the schools reduces the likelihood that a staff member or a student will enter the school with a case of COVID."
Stanwood has recorded 60 new cases during the past two weeks, up from 48 new cases during the previous two weeks.
On Camano Island, there were 19 cases detected in the past two weeks, up from six during the previous two weeks, according to Island County Public Health data as of Feb. 5.
In Island County, the COVID infection rate dropped to 110 cases per 100,000 people, down from 120 infections per 100,000 residents the week prior, according to the state Department of Health.
To date, there have been 875 confirmed COVID-19 cases of Stanwood residents and 293 cases of Camano Island residents, according to data from each county.
Snohomish County Executive Somers said officials continue to focus on administering COVID-19 vaccinations to as many people as possible.
“The supply is still not meeting our capacity to deliver it into arms,” Somers said, “but we are optimistic that the federal government will increase the amount coming to the state and we should begin to have an impact and we are seeing a slow increase but we also are managing to make sure that people who need second doses will be able to get second doses. It is a bit of a juggling act but things are improving slowly.”
