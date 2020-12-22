COVID can’t stop the music

Stanwood High School music teachers A.J. Brodin and Erik Ronning have all of the challenges that other teachers have — and then some.
They've had to transfer normal classroom lessons into online exercises, engage students working amid distractions at home and connect at a distance. Yet students in band and choir build rapport and community while creating music. This is hard to replicate online — and students feel the difference.
The school's music program is an interactive community that many students join for all of high school.
Teaching music online is “not as clean of a transfer as if you were teaching English, math or science,” said Assistant Principal Carolyn Coombs. “But these hard-working music teachers are going hours beyond the school day to combine all the music they get from the kids. They’re doing a lot of extra work for their students … to find a way to help kids be successful.”
Ronning teaches three choirs: a jazz choir of 14 kids, a chamber choir of 40 and a treble choir of nine. He also teaches guitar.
Brodin teaches a jazz band with 16 students. This year, he’s combined the wind ensemble and symphonic band with 35 upper-level students. Concert band has 28 to 30 ninth graders. Ten percussion students work in a cadence group; they also play with the other bands.
Digital hurdles
Ronning and Brodin use Google Meet for daily classes. Each music class is online with everyone on separate devices at home. The school provides Chromebooks for those who need a computer at home. Many students use their phones.
Conferencing platforms like Google Meet and Zoom work OK for lessons, such as music theory, but when it comes to making music as a choir or band, there’s a problem with lag time.
There’s a small lag between the drummer’s beat and when the clarinet hears it and another lag before the clarinet’s notes reaches the drummer’s ears. Amplify that effect by everyone in the band, and every musician will sound a hair off, depending on how fast and far individual signals are routed.
A couple of times in Ronning’s class, he had everyone unmute to sing “Happy Birthday.” Not only was the timing off, an algorithm grabs the loudest voice to highlight, which bounces around between students.
“You could hear the cacophony,” Ronning said.
So students must mute their microphones and play along while teachers play a guide track, Brodin said.
Teachers can’t hear the students and students can’t hear each other, but they are learning music in new ways.
Stitching the pieces
Instead of rehearsing side-by-side and self-correcting to meld into a harmonizing whole, music students now listen at home to guiding tracks with ear pods and record their individual parts. Brodin and Ronning then align the pieces and compile them into a musical whole.
For the December show, Ronning recorded himself singing all the parts and sent them to the students with drum or metronome tracks to guide them. Christmas assignments were due Friday and were stitched together over the weekend.
“I showed a recording in process to a ninth-grade class. They said whoa, we did that?” Ronning said.
For the end of fall quarter, Brodin put on a tux and stood in an empty auditorium to record an introduction to the bands’ playlist. Numbers include the marching band’s athletic songs and the jazz band's tunes complete with solos.
Students are excited to hear the parts put together, but say something is missing.
“The way we have it now, it’s just a bunch of individuals. You miss the main point of these programs — to build a community,” said senior Adam Klein.
He plays clarinet in the wind ensemble, baritone sax in the jazz band and bass in the chamber choir.
“When we listen back to the samples, there’s one thing that’s slightly off — we’re all individuals in these recordings, we aren’t a band; we’re not a choir.”
Missing musical community
Music students miss the physicality of making music together.
“The hardest thing is not being able to be part of the larger ensemble,” said Emily Abshere, a senior who marches with saxophone and plays oboe in band. She and Klein are drum majors, which are team captains in charge of the marching band. They're the conductors and field tech; they help people out.
Klein said it’s tougher to help people or show the freshmen around in an online format.
A sophomore Abshere didn't recognize said hello at a drive-through. It turned out they were in band together but had never met in person.
“We all miss being in the same room together and getting to see faces,” said senior Ben Poetzl. In choir, he’s a tenor. He spent years in band playing French horn and has been in the percussion program.
“Sometimes when you get a note wrong, oh it’s live, it’s exciting. You’re on the edge of insanity when you get a note wrong. The excitement flows through your veins," he said.
But there's an upside to making music remotely, as well.
"What’s cool about being online, you don’t have the fear of people watching, fear of mistakes,” Poetzl said.
Senior Andrew Killinger has been in choir throughout high school.
“I love people, and when we can grow in sounds together in learning, it’s just amazing, phenomenal,” he said. This year he sings bass and baritone in the jazz ensemble and chamber choir.
“We’re given these assignments, which are wonderfully created and the best that can be done … but frankly just being with people and making music with people, hearing those sounds, allowing those sounds to go off, allowing people to sing, allowing chaos — it’s all part of it."
For the record
There are advantages in learning new ways to make music, and some tools could be used when classes resume in person.
Today’s band students know how to record themselves, listen and learn from what they’ve done then do it better.
Ronning said when students record and re-record, there’s more self-reflection. They can achieve a higher level of musicianship than in a classroom situation.
“The self-analysis aspect is huge,” Ronning said.
Students record many times and send in their best take.
“A positive is … you get to do it as many times as you want to get it right. You could probably never sound better,” Poetzl said.
Klein admits that he’s learning music faster than normal because he’s listening to how professionals play the music he’s studying.
Ronning and Brodin think they will use some of these digital tools when students can gather again.
Ronning sees ways to incorporate the Google classroom as a secondary virtual message board for information and, if absent, assignments.
Brodin uses individual recordings to give students specific feedback. He can also see teachers using student audition recordings for good placement into the next year’s music programs.
Final take
Today’s seniors are sad that they won’t have that last assembly, that one last walk down the hall, the competitions or a final concert.
“Now it’s going to be our last zoom call, our last Google classroom meet,” Abshere said.
But there is a bright side for the class of 2020: “They’ll remember us for sure, we’re all online. We recorded everything.”
Brodin created a virtual community concert of his band classes in a private YouTube playlist. The ticket is this link: https://tinyurl.com/shsbandfall20
Ronning created a virtual community holiday concert with his choir: tinyurl.com/WinterChoir20
