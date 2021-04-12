Baby showers, camping trips, high school sports, get-togethers for church, indoor gatherings —all are recent sources of local COVID-19 outbreaks.
Virus cases continue to rise in Snohomish County, fueled by an increase in gatherings, according to a review of recent cases and outbreaks by the Snohomish Health District.
“I know people are wondering how cases are rising while vaccination rates are also rising,” Dr. Chris Spitters, health officer for the Snohomish Health District, said in a news release. “But as we’ve been sharing for weeks, we are very clearly not out of the woods yet. These recent cases are largely in settings where people let their guard down around friends, family and coworkers.”
With 38% of the population having initiated vaccination and 23% completed, Snohomish County simply hasn’t reached a sufficient proportion of the population to interrupt virus transmission, Spitters said.
A real slowing of COVID cases may not be seen until 80% or more of the population is fully vaccinated, according to health officials.
“We still have several months where we are relying on everyone to remain vigilant in wearing their masks,” Spitters said. “There will soon come a day when this is all behind us. When we can enjoy hugs and parties and other favorite past-times. But today is not that day. Nor will it be tomorrow.”
Until then, health experts continue to urge people to think twice about non-essential gatherings and to keep wearing masks.
After nine weeks of steady decreases, the case rate has increased steadily for the fourth week in a row. It is now at 145 per 100,000 residents for the two-week period ending April 10.
Stanwood, Camano cases
Virus cases increased again last week in Stanwood.
Stanwood recorded 30 new cases during last week, up from 22 new cases during the previous week and 14 the week before, according to Snohomish Health District data released Monday.
On Camano Island, there were five cases detected in the most recent during the past week, the same as the previous week, according to Island County Public Health data as of Monday.
In Island County, the COVID infection rate continued dropping after seeing a spike in early March. The rate is now at 47.2 cases per 100,000 people, according to the state Department of Health.
3 counties drop to Phase 2
Pierce, Cowlitz and Whitman counties must tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid rising cases, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday.
Those three counties will roll back to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan. The changes will take effect Friday, rolling back capacity limits for indoor spaces like restaurants to 25% occupancy, down from 50%.
The next scheduled evaluation for counties under the plan will take place May 3.
Under Healthy WA, Cowlitz, Pierce and Whitman counties are not meeting the metrics to stay in Phase 3. These metrics are driven by the virus and we must continue to do everything we can to keep COVID activity down. pic.twitter.com/2cVBE7A7m0— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 12, 2021
