COVID-19 cases in Snohomish County are spreading most rapidly among younger people, particularly school-aged children, Snohomish Health District officials said last week.
In recent weeks, 20% new cases in the county involved people aged 14 or younger. Meanwhile, another 57% of new cases were among those ages 20 to 49, said Shawn Frederick, administrative officer for the Snohomish Health District.
Meanwhile, millions of COVID-19 shots for children ages 5-11 are being shipped to states this week. A special advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Tuesday to consider detailed recommendations for administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to younger children. The Food and Drug Administration already cleared the shots, which deliver about one-third of the vaccine given to adults. After CDC advisers make their recommendations, agency director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will give the final order.
In Snohomish County, for the two-week period ending Oct. 30, the COVID case rate rose to 385 new cases per 100,000 people — up from 330 two weeks ago, which was the lowest rate since late July.
There were more than 1,363 new cases reported last week. There were 12 people who died from COVID in the county last week, and 16 people on a ventilator as of Monday.
“If that trend continues again this week, we will quickly see our case rates exceeding 400 again,” Frederick said after last week’s data was released.
County Executive Dave Somers noted that the rise in cases follows weeks of decline and he hopes the increase is temporary.
The latest numbers show that the community’s progress against the virus is fragile and there is no option but to remain vigilant, he said.
Frederick joined the Somers in encouraging people to continue masking up and, if eligible, getting vaccinated against COVID.
“Whether it’s at your healthcare provider’s office, your local pharmacy, or a local community clinic, take 10 minutes today to get your vaccine,” he said.
Local COVID cases
Cases of COVID-19 in the Stanwood-Camano community remain plateaued near-record highs.
In the Stanwood ZIP code, there were 53 new COVID-19 cases reported last week — down from 68 the week before, according to the Snohomish Health District.
Camano recorded 46 new cases last week, up from 37 the week before, according to Island County Public Health.
Combined, Stanwood and Camano cases recorded last week totaled 99. Since Aug. 1, the Stanwood-Camano area has seen 1,568 COVID cases. In the 17 months prior, the community had recorded 1,792 cases.
In Island County, the COVID case rate increased to 250 infections per 100,000 residents from Oct. 14-27, Island County Public Health officials said Oct. 29.
Camano Island Fire & Rescue is hosting a vaccine clinic 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Camano Center.
Island County officials announced Monday that plans are in the works to offer rapid-antigen testing on Camano Island in partnership with the Camano Island Fire & Rescue.
Stanwood-Camano School District reported 21 new COVID cases detected from Oct. 20-26 requiring 59 people to quarantine. No classes were in remote learning.
