There will be two pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Camano Island this week, open to anyone age 18 and older. No appointments are needed.
Camano Island Fire and Rescue will operate the clinics:
- Thursday, April 29: 2-7 p.m. at the Camano Plaza IGA
- Friday, April 30: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Camano Commons
"Just show up, and we’ll get you registered that day," according to a CIFR news release.
The clinics will be giving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The state DOH has resumed the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine across the state after recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
The vaccine was paused for 11 days as a precaution after six cases of a rare but severe type of blood clot were reported following administration of the J&J vaccine. Last week, the CDC said a total of 15 cases of these case have been reported, including the original six cases, and all occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 59, occurring six to 15 days after vaccination. No cases have been reported in Washington.
“Above all else, safety is our top priority. The pause was proof the surveillance systems in place to monitor the safety of COVID-19 vaccines are working,” state Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah said. “These findings once again show we have three vaccines available that are effective and safe.”
In Island County, more than 70,000 total doses had been administered as of April 23. About 85,000 people live in the county.
People who prefer the two-dose Moderna vaccine can sign up with CIFR for a clinic Saturday, May 1, at the Camano Center by using this form: https://prepmod.doh.wa.gov/client/registration?clinic_id=2583
