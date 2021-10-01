Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials opened recreational crabbing Oct. 1 after summer catch assessments indicated sufficient crab are available for harvest.
Crabbing in marine areas 8-1 and 8-2 around Stanwood and Camano Island, and most other areas, will be open seven days a week through Dec. 31.
Crabbing will not immediately reopen for winter in marine areas 10 (Seattle-Bremerton) and 11 (Vashon Island) due to a large portion of the state share being attained in these areas during the summer.
Crabbing is only allowed between one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset.
The daily limit throughout Puget Sound is five Dungeness crab, males only, in hard-shell condition with a minimum carapace width of 6 1/4 inches. People may catch six red rock crab of either sex per day, measuring at least 5 inches across.
Puget Sound crabbers must record their harvest of Dungeness crab on their catch record cards immediately after retaining crab. Separate catch record cards are issued for the summer and winter seasons. See wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/crab for updates.
Winter catch cards are due Feb. 1, 2022. Winter catch record cards are free to those with crab endorsements and are available at license vendors across the state.
