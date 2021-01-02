A 20-year-old has died and two 17 year olds were injured in a single-car crash Saturday afternoon on Camano Island, according to authorities.
The driver, Isaiah Eschete of Camano Island, died at the scene of the crash on S. East Camano Drive near S. Hartman Place, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A 17-year-old girl from Camano Island was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with life-threatening injuries, and a 17-year-old girl from Sedro-Woolley was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon with serious injuries, according to the WSP.
WSP trooper Rocky Oliphant said the cause of the crash appears to be driving too fast for the conditions. The 2004 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound and left the roadway to the right, snapping and uprooting a power pole.
The crash caused more than 300 households in the Country Club neighborhood to lose power, according to the Snohomish PUD outage map. The road will remain closed as Snohomish PUD crews set a new pole in order to restore power to the area.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
We’re on scene of a one vehicle fatality collision on the 1700 block of SE Camino Dr on Camano Island please avoid the area.— Trooper H. Axtman (@wspd7pio) January 2, 2021
S.E. Camano Drive at South Hartman Place on Camano Island will be closed for an extended period of time for a fatality...Posted by Island County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 2, 2021
There is a power outage in the Country Club neighborhood of Camano Island due to a fatal car accident at S. East Camano Drive at South Hartman Place. Sheriff's Office says the road will be closed "for an extended period of time." pic.twitter.com/qoF3Gsd0nh— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) January 2, 2021
