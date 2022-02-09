I-5 crash

The scene Tuesday, Feb. 8, of a crash on northbound Interstate 5 near the exit for Highway 530.

 Washington State Patrol

A Stanwood man was injured and an Arlington man killed in a three-car crash Tuesday evening on Interstate 5.

The two men were each on the right shoulder of northbound I-5 just south of the Highway 530 exit standing near their disabled vehicles just before 5 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.

That's when a Burlington man, 21, drove a 2009 BMW 328 onto the shoulder and into the disabled cars, according to the State Patrol.

The collision pushed the disabled cars into the two men, authorities said.  

The Stanwood man, 38, was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. The Arlington man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the BMW was also injured and taken to Providence. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the WSP. The man's passenger, a 20-year-old Burlington woman, was not injured.

The driver was later booked in Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, DUI, driving without a license, and drug or drug paraphernalia possession. 

Washington State Patrol said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

The crash closed northbound lanes of the freeway for about an hour before authorities were able to reopen one lane. The interstate fully reopened at about 11:30 p.m.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with booking information. The story also corrects the driver's gender. The Washington State Patrol originally reported the driver as a female in its press memo.  

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

