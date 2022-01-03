Even though the roads were icy and snow still covered the ground, Chris Touhy knew a few hard-core Polar Plungers would show up for the 12th annual event at Utsalady Bay on New Year’s Day.
He was pleasantly surprised when a dozen people showed up at Forté Studio at 1095 Essex St., for what has become a community tradition on Camano Island.
“This was a true polar plunge, the real deal,” Touhy said.
A few neighbors heard the news and ventured by to give it a try. Several people came to cheer on the plungers and hold towels and robes during the icy dip.
They walked through the snow a short way to the beach before the nine dippers disrobed. After pausing for a snowy photo opportunity, they dashed into the water and dove in.
Of course the next part is the dash back out, although Rob Quam and Cynthia Moreno-Touhy lingered to make sure everyone was safely in before they came ashore.
Moreno-Touhy holds the record at this event, having plunged all 12 years.
The water felt warm — well, warmer than the air anyway, said Montana Mattson, who has been dipping around a decade, since she was a youngster, with her dad, Rob Quam.
Everyone was shivering but revitalized by the time they got inside Forté Studio for hot chocolate, hot apple cider, cookies and warm conversation.
“It is all about starting fresh and looking at life new again,” Moreno-Touhy said.
The dip happened to coincide about when local temperatures rose above freezing —a rarity since Christmas night.
Between about 6 p.m. Dec. 25 and 6 a.m. Dec. 30, Stanwood-Camano area temperatures remained below freezing.
Snow that had fallen during the cold snap largely remained in place until relatively warn rain and wind Sunday night started washing it away.
However, a few drains and culverts clogged and caused the water to flood over roads and parking lots.
The Island County Sheriff’s Office reports officers responded to about 60 calls during the cold snap, mostly car crashes.
Stanwood Police responded to just one collision in town due to icy conditions, chief Rob Martin said. Total calls for service in December were down from previous years, he said.
On Jan. 1, Camano Island Fire & Rescue responded to an RV fire in the 2700 block of El Camano St. on south Camano. The fifth-wheel RV trailer, which was being used as a residence, was damaged throughout, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
On Jan. 3, the slick, slushy roads prompted the Stanwood-Camano School District to start two hours late.
Daily high temperatures are expected to be above freezing for the next week.
However, there’s a chance of snow in the area late Tuesday, little to no accumulations are expected, according to the National Weather Service. Rain will return for the rest of the week.
