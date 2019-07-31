When crab season opens in Port Susan Bay and surrounding Puget Sound waters, many who live at the water’s edge or own boats set out to drop their crab pots into the depths and collect their limit of the Pacific Coast delicacy, Dungeness crab.
We’ve gathered a few ideas here to enjoy dining on the tasty crustaceans. Bon appetit!
DAY ONE
Cook, clean, crack and eat! Those who can exercise restraint might crack and pick out all the meat, then eat it fresh on a salad or dipped in cocktail or chile sauce.
While almost nothing compares to immediately eating the meat from a freshly caught Dungeness crab, by day two or beyond, aficionados might want to try a variation.
DAY TWO
Crab Melts, in this recipe shared by SC News staffer Janae Brown, are great way to enjoy the delicate taste of crabmeat, with a little cheese, mayonnaise and chile or cocktail sauce to jazz up the flavors.
Crab Melts
Ingredients:
- 1 pound fresh lump crabmeat
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 3 sourdough English muffins, split and toasted
- 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
To make it:
Stir together first 4 ingredients. Spread mixture evenly over cut sides of muffin halves; sprinkle evenly with cheese.
Broil 5 inches from heat 2 to 3 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve immediately with cocktail or chile sauce.
DAY THREE
For another tasty way to enhance the richness of Dungeness crab, try this recipe for Hot Crab Dip, a favorite of SC News staffer Jenny Baehm.
Hot Crab Dip
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 1/3 cup sour cream
- 2/3 cup Parmesan cheese, freshly grated
- (reserve half for topping)
- 2 tablespoons fresh chives, finely minced
- 1 tablespoon fresh dill, finely minced
- 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon hot sauce, or more to taste
- 1/4 teaspoon salt & pepper
- 1 pound cooked, shelled crabmeat
- Additional minced fresh chives and fresh dill to garnish.
- Toasted baguette slices, crackers and lemon wedges for serving
To make it:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Butter a 1- to 1 ¼-quart oven-safe baking dish and set aside.
Beat together cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, 1/3 cup parmesan cheese, chives, dill, lemon juice, hot sauce, and salt & pepper until well combined and creamy. Fold in crabmeat.
Spread crab mixture evenly into prepared baking dish and sprinkle with remaining 1/3 cup parmesan cheese.
Bake for 20-30 minutes, or until lightly brown on top and bubbly.
Garnish with additional chives and dill if desired.
Serve with toasted baguette slices or crackers and lemon wedges.
DAY FOUR
By now, the fresh crabmeat isn’t quite so fresh, and it’s time for a recipe to heat it up. Crab Curry, in this recipe from the “Totally Crab Cookbook” by Helene Siegel and Karen Gillingham, is a “sweet and fiery dish (that) has the fragrant fruitiness of a typical Thai curry.”
Crab Curry
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 large onion, cut in thin wedges
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon minced ginger
- 1 green bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, julienned
- 1 serrano or Thai chile, stemmed, seeded and minced
- 2 tablespoons curry powder
- 1 28-ounce can diced tomatoes
- ¾ cup unsweetened coconut milk
- 1 ½ pounds of crabmeat
- Hot cooked basmati rice
- Cilantro leaves
To make it:
Heat oil in a large, heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic, ginger, bell pepper and chile. Stirring frequently, cook until tender, about 5 minutes.
Stir in curry powder and cook 1 minute more.
Stir in tomatoes and their liquid. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes.
Whisk in coconut milk and simmer 10 minutes more, stirring occasionally.
Stir in crabmeat and cook about 3 minutes, just until heated through.
Serve over rice and, if desired, garnish with cilantro.
Serves 6.
