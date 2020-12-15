Many Stanwood-Camano families are finding COVID-friendly ways to keep the Christmas season bright.
On Dec. 8, hundreds of families — many decked to the halls in holiday attire — participated in a drive-thru photo op with Santa.
The Camano Center on Camano Island modified its annual event with Mr. and Mrs. Claus into a socially distanced visit.
The big man parked his sleigh at the front door, and visitors waited in their cars until their turn to jump out for a quick picture.
The Camano Arts Association was on hand to give out take-home craft projects for families, and the Camano Center provided take-home hot cocoa supplies. The free community event was sponsored by Camano Island Chamber of Commerce, Law Offices of Julie M. Herber and RE/MAX Associate Brokers.
“They were so thrilled to see Santa in the sleigh,” GayeAnn Buse said of her kids. “The volunteers were so friendly and wonderful to spend their day standing out in the rain, bringing so much joy to the little ones.”
Keeping caroling alive
Megan Dascher Watkins decided to deliver some holiday cheer on Saturday to people cooped up in assisted living since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She had first-hand experience seeing elders suffering in isolation. In August, she was finally able to go into her mother’s assisted living facility where, until March, she was involved with residents and staff. She was alarmed that many had deteriorated in health and spirit.
Dascher Watkins was concerned about elders in this community, too, so she organized a caroling event on Saturday afternoon at a local facility.
“This would be the best way to let them know that the community loves them and that we care,” she said.
She asked people via social media to go Christmas caroling — with masks and social distancing — with her outside of Brookdale Retirement and Assisted Living to cheer up "these residents that have been through the proverbial ringer with this pandemic and spread some love joy and holiday cheer.”
Brookdale was conducive to carolers — outside, walking around the building. A Brookdale director said they’d let the residents know so they could open their windows to hear the singing.
“I thought Saturday would be the perfect day. That would get people out in town, eating and shopping in the stores,” Dascher Watkins said.
She is known for her efforts to support local businesses by spending money at a restaurant each week and encouraging others to do the same. She also made a public Facebook page called Stanwood/Camano holiday gift ideas. It describes each business and what they offer, complete with photos.
Since she already had a following, people responded to her call for carolers.
“I was terrified nobody was going to show up and these poor residents were going to have to listen to my shrieking singing that sounds very similar to Roseanne Barr singing the national anthem,” Dascher Watkins said.
But 16 carolers showed up, including kids, grandkids and dogs, ready to roll.
Dascher Watkins handed Michelle Clevish a microphone that was tethered to a power source — the car’s cigarette lighter. That meant that the car would drive alongside Clevish’s wheelchair, but she didn’t mind. As she put it, “we’re both on wheels.”
The jolly group slowly made their way around the Brookdale facility, singing carols including “Jingle Bells” and “Joy to the World.” They stopped here and there where people could listen through windows or screen doors.
“It was great fun,” Dascher Watkins said, noting that she was moved to tears to see two ladies come out on their balcony to listen.
“The littlest things bring them the utmost joy and happiness. They miss their families. It doesn’t feel like the holidays without them,” Destiny Redford, a med tech at Brookdale, posted after the event.
Afterward, Dascher Watkins invited the carolers for hot chocolate on her nearby at Copper House.
“One thing I really love about our small community is I've seen them come together under some of the most dire circumstances,” she said. “Floods in town, families in crisis and helping those in need. It's the part of Stanwood and Camano that makes it special, and I don't want that to ever change. That's one of the wonderful benefits of living in a small town.”
Still time to see Santa
Camano Island Fire & Rescue will continue its annual Santa Run this week.
However, unlike past years, they can’t accept any donations this year. CIFR asks that people instead donate gift cards for The Caring Place at the secure drop box outside the CIFR Administration Building at 811 N. Sunrise Road through Dec. 31.
CIFR firetrucks and Santa will tour Camano neighborhoods beginning at 6 p.m.: Tuesday is Finnisterre Heights, Brentwood and Madrona; Wednesday is Utsalady Heights, Onamac and Thunder Ridge; and Thursday at Camano Vista, Beach Drive and Lost Lake.
In Stanwood, a fire truck and Santa will be at the Stanwood Station at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Families will be able to drive through the fire station parking lot and wave to Santa and his helpers while remaining in their vehicles. The North County Regional Fire Association facilitates the Santa Run to collect donations for local food banks. Information: 360-629-2184
