Stanwood planners are looking into a proposal to add another apartment building uptown.
Last week, Stanwood Planning Commissioners held a public meeting to discuss Creekside Apartments Phase 3, which includes 60 multifamily units south of Twin City Elementary.
The project would be south of at least 126 apartment units going into the nearby Stanwood Camano Village shopping complex at 72nd Avenue and Highway 532 — where even more are expected in the coming years.
Joe Sievers, one of the Creekside owners, said the group purchased Maple Court with 108 apartment units already built on the corner of 72nd Avenue and Pioneer Highway in 2000. They bought adjacent property, built 48 more units and changed the name to Creekside Apartments in 2018.
With the Phase 3 proposal, the total Creekside complex would total 216 units.
The project requires a substantial development permit and is set back 40 feet, since it borders on Church Creek, Stanwood Senior Planner Amy Rusko said.
According to the Critical Area Report prepared in January by The Watershed Co., the project requires a 25-foot setback from the top of the ravine plus a 15-foot building setback from the buffer.
The apartments are designed as a complex of four buildings bordering the ravine with Church Creek below. The project includes an expansion of an existing stormwater detention pond. It will add a sewage pump station and parking for 90 vehicles plus some small recreational vehicle spaces.
Stanwood code requires developments to have a certain amount of open space and offers a list of possible types, Rusko said at the meeting.
Open space requirements will be filled with a 5-foot-wide trail that winds through sitting areas, a P-Patch garden and a putting green. The trail will be open to the public and connect south to Pioneer Highway and north with an earlier phase Creekside Apartment trail.
“Eventually the trail will go behind the school property and up to the Haggen area,” Rusko said.
Sievers said they decided not to include a playground in this phase because the complex's existing playground is not used often.
“That was one of the factors in choosing to do something different. We have an odd-shaped area," he said. "A putting green can be shaped to maximize the space."
When questioned by planning commission members if 90 parking spaces for 60 units is enough, Sievers said a professional company studied how parking was used for the existing Creekside Apartments. The study found that 1.5 parking spaces per unit — as per Stanwood code — was adequate. He said they also are considering installing electric car-charging stations.
“I’m confident that there’s ample parking, Sievers said.
During the meeting, a neighbor expressed concerns about increasing traffic on 72nd Avenue and Pioneer Highway.
Rusko said that the intersection would have to see a significant increase in traffic resulting in longer wait times at the stop sign before improvements would be made. At that point, the city would be responsible for any improvements.
Creekside Apartments Phase 3 plan is in a 30-day review period that ends at 4 p.m. March 12. Comments can be emailed to amy.rusko@c.i.stanwood.wa.us or mailed to City of Stanwood, 10220 270th St. NW, Stanwood WA 98292. Next will be a State Environmental Policy Act review, followed by another public comment period.
