Crematory hearing set
An appeal hearing is set for 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25, regarding the city of Stanwood’s decision to allow a crematory downtown in the Mainstreet Business I zone.
Hearing Examiner John Galt will soon determine details of how the hearing will be conducted.
The hearing is tentatively set to be held in the North County Regional Fire Station 99. Galt has contracted with Stanwood since around 2000 and has served many other cities, including Lynnwood, Monroe and Lake Forest Park.
Stanwood Council actions
Stanwood City Council met Thursday, Sept. 12, to approve a long list including buying new park property, changing a library agreement, accepting state money for both a traffic analysis and housing assistance.
Heritage Park expands
The council approved the purchase of 11 acres on 276th Street from Josephine Caring Community for $682,900. The property is next to Heritage Park and will be incorporated into the park for added services.
Library building
At Stanwood Library Board’s request, the City Council amended the library agreement to remove a restriction that the library stay in the downtown (floodplain) area of Stanwood until 2023. This allows the library to plan for a new building in another location.
The city owns the current library building, at 9701 271st Street NW. The city provides utilities, property management and maintenance services to the tune of $12,000 per year. Sno-Isle Libraries covers the expenses of staff and running the library through a voter-approved city property tax.
The Sno-Isle Libraries’ 2016-2025 Capital Facilities Plan states that the “Stanwood Library (building) is too small to meet existing and future community needs. Public comments collected for this plan indicate strong interest in a new, larger library.”
The plan says additional space is needed for community events, meetings, quiet study areas, public computers, more technology and comfortable spots for reading.
Charles Pratt, manager of Stanwood Library, said that Sno-Isle has its eyes on several districts that don’t meet current needs, including Stanwood Library, which is in the oldest building of the Snohomish County libraries.
When the library has its own building, the city would save that cost. Voters would need to approve a bond for a new building, Pratt said.
Traffic Analysis
Council approved a $10,000 scope of work agreement for RH2 Engineering to prepare a traffic analysis on SR 532 with the Department of Transportation footing the bill.
The city is working with WSDOT on a SR 532 Beautification and Gateway project to improve traffic flow and access issues. Combining two roundabouts with welcome signs would give Stanwood a sense of place and maintain adequate flow for expected traffic growth.
WSDOT was originally going to do this work but asked us to do it and provided funding, said Community Development Director Patricia Love.
This builds on the 2015 Transportation Plan to identify low-cost corridor improvements and possible roundabouts for easy access to the downtown area and the future Ovenell Park, Love said.
Housing help
In dealing with an affordable housing crisis, the state has offered to funnel extra tax dollars back to cities specifically to help people with housing. Stanwood council approved participation in this new program.
It’s not a new tax. The state is offering part of the state’s share of existing retail sales taxes to each jurisdiction in addition to their usual shares.
Stanwood qualifies for a 0.0073% half share of its taxable retail sales which comes to about $12,725. The county will also receive a half share to pool and use for county-wide solutions.
Stanwood will use funds to support rental and utility assistance programs already conducted by the Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano.
During Citizens Comments, Tim Schmitt said that a family was in dire straits when the man’s union was on strike and the woman lost her job. They were able to get by and keep their house with two assistance payments of $200.
Berm is ready for bucks
Stanwood’s 532 berm project is designed, permitted and is shovel-ready. Now it needs funding. Council approved a $974,000 public works assistance fund loan with Snohomish County. This is a 20-year, low interest loan with a 1.5% rate.
Funding will be available after the first of the year, so staff will advertise the project in November to start construction in spring 2020.
The berm will further protect downtown from flooding on the Stillaguamish River. The berm will have a bike path on top to tie into recreation plans as well.
Trailside lots ready for homes
The Trailside development plat has been constructed with 14 residential lots on 2.61 acres at at the end of 96th Avenue NW, between the library and Heritage Park. Roads, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, drainage and utilities are in.
All the bonds are in place, said Love.
Council approved recording the final plat and now Gapco can build the homes.
On call electrician
Council approved on-call contracts with Bonner Electrical Contracting, LLC and Dahl Electric, Inc. These two companies were chosen from seven that responded to a call for bids. The contract is limited to $5,000 per job and $50,000 per year.
From time to time, the city needs a licensed electrician to quickly remedy a problem. Without one on staff, the city needs an outside company on call.
