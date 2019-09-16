An appeal hearing is set for 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25, regarding the city of Stanwood’s decision to allow a crematory downtown in the Mainstreet Business I zone.

Hearing Examiner John Galt will soon determine details of how the hearing will be conducted.

The hearing is tentatively set to be held in the North County Regional Fire Station 99. Galt has contracted with Stanwood since around 2000 and has served many other cities, including Lynnwood, Monroe and Lake Forest Park. 

 

Contact reporter Peggy Wendel at pwendel@scnews.com or 360-416-2189.

More from this section

Load comments