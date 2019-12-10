So far, no one has appealed the decision to allow a crematory in downtown Stanwood.
Examiner John E. Galt announced Dec. 2 that the proposed crematory will be allowed as an incidental and secondary part of a funeral establishment.
Appellant Peggy Kitting and those who testified at the Oct. 25 appeal hearing have until Dec. 16 to request reconsideration.
The decision followed a 10-hour appeal hearing in which Galt heard the appellant and other critics of the city’s approval of the crematory as well as testimony from city officials and the crematory owners, Bill and Tari Dexter.
City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson said the city is pleased with the decision.
"We are very grateful that he took the time and provided a decision in support of our decision and certainly had those additional items for the Dexters to comply with," she said.
Disappointment
Kitting said she and other residents were disappointed in the decision.
"We believe that (Galt) disregarded the testimony of the witnesses, members of the community, business owners, and a crematorium operator in denying our appeal" Kitting wrote in response. "The hearing examiner characterized our concerns and the concerns of the witnesses as 'emotional concerns.' This is just wrong. Evidence indicates that the crematorium will occasionally smoke and stink, impacting our downtown area, the surrounding businesses, and events that occur there."
She wrote that they were glad that Galt limited the facility to one cremation unit and made the requirements of the air permit a condition, but that it was not enough to protection for the downtown.
"As the hearing examiner noted, the City Code does not allow incineration in even the industrial areas of the City, why would we allow a similar process in the heart of our downtown?"
Kitting said she is looking at options, including a reconsideration request and appeal.
Waiting period
Bill Dexter was upbeat about the outcome and ready to move on. He was not happy to have put the crematory on hold and said he plans to file an insurance claim against the city for the money potentially lost if the crematory had opened when planned.
“I was very excited to see the decision and agree with it fully, he said. "(Galt) had good points. I thought it was interesting that the added qualifications were things we offered to do anyway, like putting the façade around the stack and things we already abided by with Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.”
While waiting for final approval, Dexter’s business, American Cremation and Casket Alliance, has been operating as a funeral establishment. The doors are open for allowed funeral establishment business and an employee is on hand.
Tari Dexter said at the hearing that they had been selling prearrangements to people who then visited other businesses, a comment referred to in Galt's decision.
The decision
Galt’s decision states, “A stand-alone crematory is not like any other listed use in the MB-I zone, nor would it further the purpose of the MB-I zone in any appreciable way. ... If the crematory is truly incidental and secondary to the funeral establishment, then it may be considered as an accessory use.”
Galt laid out his deliberations in a 23-page document to answer the fundamental question: May a crematory operate as an element of a funeral establishment or as a stand-alone business at 8808 271st Street NW, which is zoned Main Street Business I?
He considered that the state regulates the funeral industry, and the city regulates land uses through zoning. Then he decided a crematory could not operate on its own, but could as an accessory to a funeral establishment.
Galt noted that ACCA is licensed as a funeral establishment, as a crematory and to sell prearrangement funeral services. Its business model does not include embalming. It provides cremation. As a funeral establishment, it helps with funeral arrangements, picks up the body, stores it and coordinates transportation.
He noted that the Growth Management Act requires the city to develop a comprehensive plan then implement it through regulations. Once adopted, regulations guide decisions and are inherently consistent with the local legislative officials’ view of the comp plan.
During the hearing, testimony from all sides cited the same parts of the comprehensive plan to back up their differing statements.
“The marvel of many comprehensive land use plans is that they contain something for almost everyone,” Galt wrote.
Follow zone’s intent
The zone’s purpose statement should be the guiding light for what the city wants to see there.
“The MB-1 zone contemplates a pedestrian friendly, primarily but not exclusively service and retail commercial zone,” he wrote.
But pedestrian friendly doesn’t mean that customers must arrive on foot. It means that people drive downtown, park and walk among businesses. Many of the zone’s listed uses are not typically thought of as activities that encourage browsing, such as a health care facility, laundromat or church.
Funeral homes are a permitted use. People may feel like strolling around the neighborhood after making prearrangements, but not after a funeral service.
A stand-alone crematory only cremates. It’s not like any of the listed uses and would not encourage pedestrian activity. To the extent that the city's unclassified use interpretation could be read that a stand-alone crematory could be allowed, Galt disagreed.
"That interpretation cannot stand," he wrote.
However he allowed that they could be allowed as an accessory use. Crematories aren’t necessarily part of a funeral home, but are commonly found there, he wrote, citing a list in evidence at the hearing of 20 regional funeral homes with crematories.
Incineration
Galt addressed testimony that questioned the city allowing incineration in a business zone when it didn't allow it in industrial zones. He wrote that it was not unreasonable to ask that question and considered it.
He wrote that Stanwood's code prohibits incineration "of garbage, sewage, dead animals or refuse," while "EPA has determined that the human body should not be labeled or considered ‘solid waste.’ Therefore, human crematories are not solid waste combustion units ... for regulation.”
Emotional concerns
Galt said that many objections were centered on emotional concerns that they’d know what was going on in there and would avoid the area.
“But emotional response does not determine what uses may be made of land,” he wrote.
Decision
“If the crematory is truly incidental and secondary to the funeral establishment, then it may be considered as an accessory use,” he wrote. “To put it bluntly, the funeral home cannot be a cover for a crematory serving numerous other funeral homes …”
Galt modified conditions the city made in its Aug. 20 decision; he said they were inadequate. He specified that:
• The accessory crematory may have only one cremation unit. Not more than five individual cremations may be performed in any one day.
• The cremation unit must have 24/7 remote monitoring and control capability.
• Technical standards are spelled out for incineration capacity and operation temperatures.
• The crematory stack must be screened or enclosed to resemble a standard chimney.
• The crematory must have a PSCAA operating permit comply with its rules.
Dexter said that they were already planning to comply with those specifications. In addition, he said they'd try not to operate the cremator during city events in the area.
