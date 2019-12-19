The decision to allow a crematory in downtown Stanwood still stands.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, Hearing Examiner John E. Galt denied Peggy Kitting’s request for reconsideration, reconfirming his Dec. 2 decision to allow American Cremation and Casket Alliance to operate a crematory in its funeral establishment at 8808 271st Street NW, Stanwood.

This is the final step that can be taken at a city level. If an appeal is filed by Jan. 9, the decision will be reviewed in Snohomish County Superior Court.

Galt cited Stanwood Municipal Code, saying the request must set forth error of procedure or fact — and it was not the time to consider any new information. He turned down comments from ACCA and the city. He also didn’t consider any information in Kitting’s request that wasn’t part of the original hearing record.

