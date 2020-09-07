Firefighters battled a brush fire Monday evening east of Stanwood.
Crews from North County Fire & EMS and the state Department of Natural Resources contained the bulk of the blaze after it burned about 3 acres of a remote area south of Lenz Enterprises and north of Pioneer Highway.
No structures were damaged, and no firefighters were injured, North County chief John Cermak said.
A DNR helicopter assisted by dropping water collected from nearby Sunday Lake. DNR crews will remain on site Monday night to mop up, Cermak said.
DNR helicopter is making several trips to and from Sunday Lake to help fight this brush fire https://t.co/o03dxakoOp pic.twitter.com/E7WLrBvB7p— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) September 8, 2020
~ Brush Fire.— SnoCoScannerReport (@SnoCoScannerRep) September 8, 2020
5200 blk SR 532,
STANWOOD pic.twitter.com/9IUMKvqVoH
Aerial View of the brush fire in Stanwood via Jason Stirpe pic.twitter.com/GOf9vltBTn— Breaking Skagit (@BreakingSkagit) September 8, 2020
