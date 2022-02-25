...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 35 to 45 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM PST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Western Whatcom County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca
and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 8 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Members from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office dive team on Thursday recovered the bodies of two missing Lakewood brothers in Lake Howard south of Stanwood.
They were transported to shore where the Snohomish County Medical Examiner took custody to provide positive identification and determine the cause and manner of death, sheriff spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said.
On Jan. 29, authorities received a 911 call at around 3 a.m. reporting that two brothers — ages 21 and 19 — were missing after going out on the lake in a canoe.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the brothers were in a canoe, and witnesses reported the brothers were not wearing life jackets. No one reported seeing the men in distress or going under water, authorities said. The canoe was found later on Jan. 29.
The Sheriff’s Office dive team and marine unit, with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, searched Lake Howard for nine days after the men were first reported as missing. The brothers, who live in Lakewood, were staying at a vacation rental with friends, O’Keefe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.