Lake Howard

Lake Howard, located south of Stanwood.

Members from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office dive team on Thursday recovered the bodies of two missing Lakewood brothers in Lake Howard south of Stanwood.

They were transported to shore where the Snohomish County Medical Examiner took custody to provide positive identification and determine the cause and manner of death, sheriff spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said.

On Jan. 29, authorities received a 911 call at around 3 a.m. reporting that two brothers — ages 21 and 19 — were missing after going out on the lake in a canoe. 

According to the Sheriff's Office, the brothers were in a canoe, and witnesses reported the brothers were not wearing life jackets. No one reported seeing the men in distress or going under water, authorities said. The canoe was found later on Jan. 29.

The Sheriff’s Office dive team and marine unit, with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, searched Lake Howard for nine days after the men were first reported as missing. The brothers, who live in Lakewood, were staying at a vacation rental with friends, O’Keefe said.

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.