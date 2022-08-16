...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid
90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-
related illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower Chehalis
Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Seattle and
Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
Crews removing dike, creating channels for fish on Leque Island
Workers are scraping down an old dike to help make highways for fish.
The Leque Island project on the north side of Highway 532 between Stanwood and Camano is aimed at connecting prime estuary habitats that were largely separated by the remnants of a 150-year-old dike.
The 26-acre swath of land directly adjacent to the north side of the highway was farmland until an aging tidal gate in the northwest corner failed in 2008. Saltwater reclaimed the land, but the one entrance and exit for the tides is causing problems for neighboring farmland and is likely hard for juvenile salmon to find.
But crews are using dirt from the half-mile-long dike to plug the borrow ditch that ran parallel to the dike and carve out eight new channels into the estuary.
"The plugs need to be strong enough so that the new channels become the path of least resistance for the water," said Loren Brokaw, restoration projects coordinator with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The deep, narrow, protected channels provide a relatively safe haven for juvenile endangered salmon and other animals to grow before heading out into the open ocean.
More connections into the site should help more fish, birds and plants, Brokaw said.
A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries study of Skagit River chinook salmon concluded that the project would result in a per-year increase of 1,200 of those fish over existing conditions. DNA analysis of the fish found on the site showed that 74% were of Skagit River origin.
A fish monitoring study being done this year should provide a more comprehensive snapshot of how many of all fish are using the area before the project to compare to results after the project, Brokaw said.
Work at the site is taking place during low tide, and Fish and Wildlife staff safely "defish" a specific area with nets each day before the construction crew begins work in that location.
All the fill material for the project comes from the existing dike. The project should wrap up Sept. 9.
Planning, design and construction cost $550,000 and is paid with grants from Fish and Wildlife's Estuary and Salmon Restoration Program and the state Department of Ecology’s Floodplains by Design Program.
