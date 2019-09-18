Randy Belles felt as if a knife had stabbed his heart.
“It was such a sharp pain,” the 50-year-old Camano Island resident said. “I couldn’t move.”
Belles and three friends were descending from Vesper Peak in eastern Snohomish County on Sept. 14 when his chest suddenly tightened.
“I loosened the chest straps on the backpack. No relief,” said Belles, an avid hiker. “I sat down, began dry heaving and it wouldn’t stop. I was breathing, I was conscious, I just couldn’t move.”
Laying on the trail at the base of the switchbacks to Headlee Pass — about 1.5 miles from the trailhead — he put on extra layers of clothes and took two aspirin. His friends Tony and Nolan set out in a hurry to the Verlot Ranger Station to call 911. His other friend, Tracy, stayed with Belles, building a fire for warmth and to signal a helicopter if the need arose. A solo hiker then arrived and activated a distress signal on his GPS beacon.
“We don’t know what got to the emergency crews first — the 911 call or the GPS — but all of a sudden you could hear the chopper,” Belles said. “Seeing the chopper 100 feet away lifted my spirits.”
Belles said he estimates he spent between two and three cold hours on the ground under an emergency blanket before the Snohomish County SnoHawk 10 rescue helicopter arrived just after 5 p.m.
The search and rescue team immediately spotted the smoke from their fire, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
“We were lucky because it was too foggy at the top,” Belles said. “This was the only clear spot in the hike.”
The helicopter dropped off a rescue technician and a flight medic who applied defibrillator patches and inserted an IV into Belles before lifting him into the chopper.
Meanwhile, his wife and son were in Everett and planned to meet him after the hike.
“I came out of the Old Navy dressing room and saw all these messages on my phone from our friends at the Verlot Ranger Station,” said Lynn Belles, who hurried to the trailhead. “When we got there, the fire chief said he was conscious, and that’s when I knew he would be alright.”
Randy Belles was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett where doctors quickly confirmed he suffered a heart attack and needed two stents because 40% of his heart’s left two arteries were completely blocked.
“I have never had heart issues before — I had never experienced pain like this before, period,” he said. “But it does run in the family.”
Three years ago, his younger brother died of a heart attack, he said. Randy Belles was luckier. He was released from the hospital Monday and is expected to return to work at the city of Everett’s motor vehicle division next week.
Belles said he thought he had escaped the family’s heart issues. He eats healthy, exercises regularly and does taxing hikes, such as climbing Mount St. Helens and Park Butte near Mount Baker earlier this year.
“It’s crazy how quickly it came on. We were taking selfies just minutes before,” he said. “I just want to thank our friends and Snohomish County Search and Rescue for getting me home safe and alive.”
However, the misadventure won’t dampen his adventuresome spirit, he said. They’re already planning to summit Vesper Peak next Sept. 14 to commemorate the “heart attack hike” anniversary, Belles said.
“But my next hike will probably be a shorter one with plenty of people,” he said. “Maybe Oyster Dome.”
