Ole, a 10-year-old Norwegian Fjord horse, was up to his ears in mud a week ago Saturday morning. Silvana Fire District 19 got a call for help at 6:15 a.m.
“We are trained in all sorts of mitigation for rescue, but it’s not a common call to help a large animal stuck in mud,” said Ali Hendricks, a firefighter EMT with the Silvana and Arlington fire districts.
She was on a crew of three that hopped into a fire engine and talked about what they might face as they drove to a 150-acre horse ranch on Frank Waters Road south of Stanwood. The horse was stuck in a deep muddy spot in a ditch between two pastures.
Ole was nearly submerged and starting to go into shock.
“It was definitely close to the worst-case (scenario) that we expected,” Hendricks said.
The Silvana firefighters were joined by police from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and some neighbors. Six people got into the mud and used shovels, hands and old boards to dig mud away from the horse to reduce the suction. They tunneled under Ole’s belly to work a PVC pipe below him, then threaded a tow rope through it.
“Ole knew he was being rescued. We gave him love and kindness, saying, ‘Ole, we’re going to get you out of here,’" Hendricks said. "It was a really fun collaboration of people who were animal lovers, people who work in public service, sheriff and fire, the community and the horse family. Everyone was rallying together for the best for Ole."
A man worked with a backhoe, then District 19 Chief Keith Strotz jumped on a tractor and pulled Ole out. The horse looked like it had been dunked in chocolate, only a stripe on his back showing his pale dun color.
All told, it took about three hours to free Ole from the mud and another two hours to clean everyone up.
“Six hours after rescue, he heard our voices and got really excited. He felt better and wanted to eat and drink, and it turned out to be a very positive rescue,” Hendricks said.
