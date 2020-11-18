Search and rescue crews are looking for Charlie Cortez, 29, a Tulalip Police Department officer who went missing in the water Tuesday night after a rogue wave hit and capsized the boat he was on.
After scouring the waters around Hat Island throughout the night, search and rescue crews have shifted to a recovery effort, Tulalip Police Chief Chris Sutter said.
At about 8:30 p.m., authorities responded to a report of a capsized Tulalip Police Department Fisheries vessel with two occupants in the water somewhere off Jetty Island, according to a statement released by the city of Everett.
Naval Station Everett had initial radio contact with the occupants on the 24-foot patrol boat, but they could not contact them after the initial radio transmissions. Rescuers, navigating stormy weather and heavy seas full of debris, searched the area to include searching Jetty Island on foot, looking for any signs of the missing vessel and its occupants.
At 11:10 p.m., rescuers located an overturned vessel, but they did not find any occupants. At 11:45 p.m., a private vessel then found one of the missing men — Tulalip Police Department officer Shawn Edge, 39 — near Hat Island. Edge was wearing a life jacket and was hypothermic but could communicate with rescuers, authorities said. He was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.
Edge is currently recovering at the hospital, according to a news release from the Tulalip Police Department.
The rough wave hit "during an extreme tide change and high winds," Sutter said.
At the time the wave hit, the officers were following another boat into Everett Marina to ensure the fishermen reached port, Sutter said.
“We’ve held out hope for a miracle,” Sutter said, but with “the climate and the frigid water here in the Northwest, realistically this mission changed overnight from a rescue to a recovery. ... We’re here to find our officer and to bring him home and we’re not going to change that mission at all."
The missing officer is a father and a Tulalip tribal member who was born and raised in the area, Sutter said.
“Our officer who’s missing is not just a coworker but he’s a friend and a brother, and our department is grieving right now,” Sutter said. "Our whole community is.”
Cortez is the first officer to die in the line of duty with the Tulalip Police Department.
Thirteen agencies were involved in the search for the remaining missing officer as of Wednesday morning, including the United States Coast Guard, Naval Station Everett, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Marysville Fire District, Snohomish County Fire District #22, Tulalip Bay Fire, Camano Island Fire and Rescue, and the Port of Everett, as well as Tulalip fishermen and other local tribal members.
"As our search and rescue effort transitions to a search and recovery, we are heartbroken," Tulalip Chairwoman Teri Gobin said. "Our people are connected to the water and we know what we risk when we go out. Today we lost a good man, a father, brother and son."
#BreakingNews #USCG is assisting multiple agencies and civilians in search for Tulalip Tribal Fisheries Enforcement Agents after their vessel capsized. One agent has been recovered alive and conscious. Search continues for the second. Follow this page for more. Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/ueTyKkTInf— USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) November 18, 2020
