Tidewaters reach the north part of Leque Island from only one channel, seen at the bottom center of this photo looking east toward Highway 532 and Stanwood. This summer, crews will remove the old dike remnants, seen at the left, in hopes that more young salmon can find their way into this habitat.
They don’t know it, but young fish routinely hit a dead end on north Leque Island.
The deep, narrow channels meandering the estuary lands are prime juvenile salmon habitat. But the remnants of a 150-year-old dike currently limit their access to a 26-acre swath of recently restored estuary lands on the north side of Highway 532 between Stanwood and Camano.
“The idea is to make more connections for fish, seeds and sediment,” said Loren Brokaw, restoration projects coordinator with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The site was farmland until an aging tidal gate in the northwest corner failed in 2008. Saltwater reclaimed the land, but the one entrance and exit for the tides is causing problems.
“There’s a huge volume of water moving quickly, causing problems and eroding the dike on the neighboring farm,” Brokaw said.
A wood wall was built opposite, but that was a temporary fix, he said.
“This project should take pressure off that dike,” Brokaw said.
It should also allow more fish to find their way into the site.
A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries study of Skagit River chinook salmon concluded that the project would result in a per-year increase of 1,200 of those fish over existing conditions. DNA analysis of the fish found on the site showed that 74% were of Skagit River origin.
A fish monitoring study being done this year should provide a more comprehensive snapshot of how many of all fish are using the area before the project to compare to results after the project, Brokaw said.
“We expect to see more Stillaguamish River fish find their way into the site with the dike removed,” he said.
Crews will begin dismantling the former dike-turned-roadblock on Aug. 1. The project should wrap up Sept. 9.
Planning, design and construction cost $550,000 and is paid with grants from Fish and Wildlife's Estuary and Salmon Restoration Program and the state Department of Ecology’s Floodplains by Design Program.
Brokaw said they hope to see the same kind of results they’re finding from the newly restored southern portion of Leque Island. During the fish monitoring efforts last season, Fish and Wildlife found 15 different species there, including juvenile chinook, chum and coho salmon along with adult bull trout.
“This is a relatively small, easy project, but it should have a big impact,” Brokaw said.
