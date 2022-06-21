They don’t know it, but young fish routinely hit a dead end on north Leque Island.

The deep, narrow channels meandering the estuary lands are prime juvenile salmon habitat. But the remnants of a 150-year-old dike currently limit their access to a 26-acre swath of recently restored estuary lands on the north side of Highway 532 between Stanwood and Camano.

“The idea is to make more connections for fish, seeds and sediment,” said Loren Brokaw, restoration projects coordinator with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The site was farmland until an aging tidal gate in the northwest corner failed in 2008. Saltwater reclaimed the land, but the one entrance and exit for the tides is causing problems.

“There’s a huge volume of water moving quickly, causing problems and eroding the dike on the neighboring farm,” Brokaw said.

leque2.jpg
Tidewaters reach the north part of Leque Island from only one channel, seen here. During tidal changes the water has been eroding the neighboring dike protecting a farm. The work this summer should slow the erosion, officials said.

A wood wall was built opposite, but that was a temporary fix, he said.

“This project should take pressure off that dike,” Brokaw said.

It should also allow more fish to find their way into the site.

A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries study of Skagit River chinook salmon concluded that the project would result in a per-year increase of 1,200 of those fish over existing conditions. DNA analysis of the fish found on the site showed that 74% were of Skagit River origin.

A fish monitoring study being done this year should provide a more comprehensive snapshot of how many of all fish are using the area before the project to compare to results after the project, Brokaw said.

“We expect to see more Stillaguamish River fish find their way into the site with the dike removed,” he said.

A short film produced by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife with funding support from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Community Based Restoration Program.

Leque Island, located between the City of Stanwood, Camano Island, Port Susan and Skagit Bay, was once entirely tidal marsh. In the late 1800s, early settlers built dikes around the perimeter of the island to convert the area to farmland.

Beginning in 2013, and through consultation with community leaders, Tribes, scientists, hunters, anglers, and many others, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) undertook restoration of Leque Island in partnership with Ducks Unlimited with the goal of restoring habitat for salmon and other native species.

During the summer of 2019 the restoration project was completed, returning the diked island back to the tides.

Removing the dikes restored 250 acres of tidal marsh habitat in the Stillaguamish River watershed where 85% of historic tidal marsh has been displaced. Estuaries like this are incredibly important for juvenile Chinook salmon as they transition from fresh to salt water. They are also important to shorebirds, waterfowl, and a host of other species in the area. Because Puget Sound's Southern Resident killer whales rely upon Chinook for food, estuary restoration projects including Leque Island are also closely aligned with orca recovery efforts.

WDFW biologists and partners are now monitoring the restoration site to evaluate outcomes. We have seen at least 15 different species of fish (including juvenile Chinook salmon) in the newly created channels as well as many bird and plant species. The restored Leque Island also includes amenities for visitors including parking areas, a gravel walking path, and a hand-launch site for small boats and kayaks.

Learn more about Leque Island and how to visit at: https://wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/habitat-recovery/nearshore/conservation/projects/leque-restoration

Crews will begin dismantling the former dike-turned-roadblock on Aug. 1. The project should wrap up Sept. 9.

Planning, design and construction cost $550,000 and is paid with grants from Fish and Wildlife's Estuary and Salmon Restoration Program and the state Department of Ecology’s Floodplains by Design Program.

Brokaw said they hope to see the same kind of results they’re finding from the newly restored southern portion of Leque Island. During the fish monitoring efforts last season, Fish and Wildlife found 15 different species there, including juvenile chinook, chum and coho salmon along with adult bull trout.

“This is a relatively small, easy project, but it should have a big impact,” Brokaw said.

Leque Island
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife staff Loren Brokaw and Lindsey Desmul examine existing channels that fish could use to access more of the habitat once old dike remnants are removed.

