Reza Kosarian of Shoreline wades into the Skagit River off Young’s Bar on Monday while fishing for coho salmon in Mount Vernon.

 Charles Biles / Skagit Valley Herald

A portion of the Skagit River will be closed to recreational fishing Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 7-9.

The state Department of Fish & Wildlife announced the three-day closure Thursday as a way to avoid conflicts with tribal fishing gear during tribal fisheries scheduled for those dates.

The closure will be in effect from the Highway 9 bridge between Clear Lake and Sedro-Woolley to the Baker River in Concrete.

Additional closures are anticipated. The department will announce the area closures through emergency rule changes, which can be found online at: https://fortress.wa.gov/dfw/erules/efishrules/.

