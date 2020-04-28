A row of sergers, threaded with brightly colored thread, sit idle in a room where seamstresses once met regularly to sew menstrual hygiene kits so that girls in Third World countries could continue going to school.
Now the room serves as headquarters for a community sewing force of about 75 community seamstresses sewing at home, working alone, together.
On May 4, the Stanwood Camano Chapter of Days for Girls will celebrate one year of having a dedicated headquarters, conveniently located next to Stanwood Thai in Viking Village. They call it SCISS — Stanwood Camano Island Sewing Space. It sounds like the first syllable of scissors.
Members of Days for Girls have made it possible for others isolated at home to join an organized effort to beat the coronavirus.
Having a dedicated space enables Days for Girls to hand out materials and collect finished facemasks sewn by people scattered throughout the Stanwood and Camano area.
As of March 28, they’d sewn more than 600 masks. By April 25, they’d sewn more than 5,000.
The latest donation was Saturday afternoon, when Days for Girls members handed off 500 masks for Skagit Valley farm workers plus a good number of menstrual kits. Iris Carias, a Mount Vernon council member, came by to pick them up.
“Farm workers are out in the field. They’re supposed to keep social distancing but they can’t always,” Charlie Teel said.
Teel is the lead for the Stanwood Camano chapter and a retired laboratory technologist. She arranges for deliveries and keeps track of where they’re going.
SCISS brings a force together
Thanks to the Cole Family Trust, SCISS is rent-free, which allows the team to focus on its work. For the past year, 25-35 seamstresses met there to sew. They are part of Days for Girls, an international organization that sews washable fabric menstrual hygiene kits for girls in Third World countries, so they can stay in school, Teel said.
Since March, the international organization shifted its focus to making masks.
People swing by to pick up materials or drop off completed masks at appointed times. Others drop off donated materials.
“It’s like Grand Central Station. People bring materials, and it goes back out the door in one form or another,” said Miriam Lancaster, who founded the Stanwood Camano chapter five years ago.
It takes several people working key roles to organize the rest.
Miriam Lancaster delivers masks all over the area, from Bellingham to Seattle. She’s a retired nurse and public health officer. Carol Hoeksema, a retired physician, is the finance and supply specialist. Esther Woods is a sewing specialist who works quality control. Pam Fredericksen’s role is community outreach. As head of Cama Beach Quilters, she brought that group and Camano Island Quilters aboard. She contacted the Coles and got the space for SCISS.
Lancaster has rallied a group of more than 28 neighborhood seamstresses via the Nextdoor social media group who live in Stanwood and rural areas north up to Conway. She has a tub at her “She Shack” in Lake Ketchum where neighbors can take materials and leave finished masks. As of noon Friday, this subgroup had sewn 2,372 masks in less than a month.
“We have many volunteers who donate fabric, elastic, who cut elastic, drive to deliver masks, donate cash to buy elastic, and much more,” Lancaster said. “One neighbor, Justin Edwards, knows that I get busy and forget to eat. Often he leaves food at my front door.”
SCISS serves the nation
Celeste Mergens, founder and CEO of Days for Girls, lives in Conway. So when Days for Girls shifted its national focus to “Masks4Millions,” it started taking online orders for essential workers all over country.
Mergens calls SCISS to fill the orders when other groups fall short.
“They responded immediately, as soon as they heard the need. It doesn’t matter where masks are needed; everybody doubles down. They have been amazingly skilled and fast,” Mergens said.
“We’re her local go-to girls. We’ve got masks all over the United States,” Teel said.
Masks have shipped to Oklahoma, New Mexico, Illinois, Oregon, Texas and a detention center on the border in Mexico.
Word spread that this group could turn out volumes of masks quickly.
Two weeks ago, Navy wives asked Lancaster for 350 masks for sailors aboard the USS Ralph Johnson, with quarantined COVID cases aboard in Everett’s harbor.
Without missing a stitch, this network of seamstresses met the quota.
“Everybody was sewing. In two days, we had 350 masks ready for the ship,” Teel said.
On the morning of Thursday, April 9, Lancaster was on her way to deliver masks to the ship.
Meanwhile, SCISS conducted a “Mask Roundup” where local seamstresses take turns handing off plastic bags full of masks. They collected 318 more. Teel sent a text to Lancaster and said they could offer more.
When Lancaster asked the captain’s wife if they needed more, she said, “We do, but we were embarrassed to ask,” Lancaster said.
“They had to sail Saturday, so by Friday at noon we had another 350, so they had enough to put one in the wash and one to wear,” Teal said. “She made a second trip that day to make a total of 700.”
“These people didn’t just make masks, they made them with superhero and nautical themes. They just go above and beyond,” Mergens said. “Speaking of super heroes, they’re the real deal, these ladies. They’re a force for good.”
The checklist grows
Again, Mergens called on SCISS when the Navajo Nation put in an order of 10,000 with the national Mask4Millions.
On April 18-20, SCISS sent them 700 masks and 65 menstrual kits, and the International Days For Girls is working on a program to teach the Navajos how to make them for themselves.
Next a delivery of 300 masks will soon go to Full Life Care, a group home for developmentally disabled adults.
“We’ve helped the Stanwood Camano Food Bank, QFC, the Dollar Store, Elger Bay Grocery, different clinics in the area and NW Laboratories, which is doing research for the vaccine for COVID-19,” Teel said.
Josephine Caring Center, Everett Clinic, Providence COVID-19 Unit, Providence phlebotomists, Stanwood Police and Mossy Back’s farm stand, added Lancaster.
“Someone says, ‘we have a need,’ we turn around and here the masks are there. People keep sewing. It’s just incredible, absolutely incredible,” Teel said.
