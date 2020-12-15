Days For Girls, a mighty force of seamsters with a strong Stanwood-Camano chapter, won an international .ORG Impact Award for Combating the Coronavirus and the group's top prize: .ORG of the Year.
The competition for .ORG Impact Awards is run by the Public Interest Registry, which operates the top level .ORG domain with more than 10 million domain names registered worldwide.
.ORG is honoring organizations like Days for Girls for achievements that have healed, inspired, transformed and connected communities over the past year.
Award categories include: Combatting the Coronavirus; Promoting Education; Outstanding Volunteer; Championing Equality, Equity, Inclusion; Innovation; Advancing Environmental Sustainability; Fighting Hunger and Poverty and Promoting a Safer Internet.
The awards come with cash to invest in more good work. Days for Girls will receive $15,000 for the Combating the Coronavirus award and $30,000 for the .ORG of the Year.
A mighty network for good
Conway resident Celeste Mergens, founder and CEO of Days for Girls International, started the organization in 2008. It now provides menstrual kits and health education to more than 1.8 million women and girls in 144 countries around the globe.
The group works to shatter the stigma and limitations associated with menstruation for improved health, education and livelihoods for females. If not for this service, many girls’ education would end at the onset of menstruation.
The kits are sewn by groups around the country and now the world. When the pandemic hit, it was a perfect fit for Days for Girls to mask up and use its network of seamsters to make and distribute masks and education. Members threaded up their machines and started sewing masks in addition to the menstrual kits.
The Stanwood Camano chapter is a top-producing group. Mergens calls on them to fill requests all over the country when other groups fall short. When a Navy ship was quarantined in Everett, the Stanwood Camano group whipped up 700 masks and delivered them.
Although the group has an impressive 156 people signed up for the newsletter, a small group of hardcore 27 volunteers has sewn 12,500 masks that have gone all over the country and to encampments in Mexico along the border, said Charlie Teel, lead for the Stanwood-Camano team.
"We have some people that have made over 1,000 masks apiece," she said.
“The efforts in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic were more impactful than we could have ever imagined,” Mergens said. “Within one month, nearly 4,000 volunteers sprang into action to aid numerous vulnerable populations, including the Navajo Nation, a Navy ship and migrant families along the U.S.-Mexican border."
The organization hasn’t ignored its original mission either. It has redoubled efforts this year in its “Periods Don’t Pause for Pandemics” campaign.
Days for Girls hosted webinars and created informational posters on how to stop the spread of COVID-19 along with best practices for supporting women and girls through the pandemic’s challenges. Leaders went door-to-door in remote villages to hand out educational resources and to talk about the importance of handwashing and wearing masks.
