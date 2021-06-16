The first confirmed report of an Asian giant hornet in 2021 was found near Marysville, entomologists from the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday morning.
It's the first confirmed report from Snohomish County and appears to be unrelated to the Asian giant hornets found in Canada and Whatcom County, according to officials.
However, entomologists said they believe the specimen is an old hornet from a previous season that wasn’t discovered until now. New males usually don’t emerge until at least July, and there is no obvious pathway for how the hornet got to Marysville, they said in a news release.
A Marysville area resident found a dead, dried-out hornet and submitted a report the June 4 on WSDA’s online Hornet Watch Report Form. Entomologists retrieved the male hornet on June 8 and sent it to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
On June 11, officials confirmed that the specimen was Vespa mandarinia — also dubbed the "murder hornet" because they ruthlessly decapitate other bees. DNA testing and the color variation of the specimen indicate that the specimen appears to be unrelated to the Whatcom County or Canadian Asian giant hornet introductions, officials said.
“The find is perplexing because it is too early for a male to emerge,” said Dr. Osama El-Lissy, Deputy Administrator for the USDA Plant Protection and Quarantine program. “Last year, the first males emerged in late July, which was earlier than expected. However, we will work with WSDA to survey the area to verify whether a population exists in Snohomish County. USDA will continue to provide technical expertise and monitor the situation in the state. USDA has already provided funding for survey and eradication activities as well as research into lures and population genetics.”
“This new report continues to underscore how important public reporting is for all suspected invasive species, but especially Asian giant hornet,” Sven Spichiger, WSDA managing entomologist said. “We’ll now be setting traps in the area and encouraging citizen scientists to trap in Snohomish and King counties. None of this would have happened without an alert resident taking the time to snap a photo and submit a report.”
In 2020, half of the confirmed Asian giant hornet sightings in Washington and all of the confirmed sightings in Canada came from the public. Officials ask that suspected sightings be reported to the Washington state Department of Agriculture online at agr.wa.gov/hornets, by emailing hornets@agr.wa.gov, or calling 1-800-443-6684.
Only the queen is believed to survive year-round. It annually repopulates its nest, including with males that leave the nest to pursue food to support the colony. Last year, the first male was found July 29 in a trap near Custer, about two weeks after an unmated queen was found about five miles away in a trap near Birch Bay.
Last year, the Department of Agriculture said there were more than 1,400 traps set throughout the region.
Contrary to the term “murder hornet,” the Asian giant hornet isn’t a major concern to human health. Though it has a stinger longer than those of other insects in the U.S. and the venom released is more toxic, the federal Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service says the Asian giant hornet, like most wildlife, doesn’t attack humans unless threatened.
When it does attack, physical reactions and possibly death may be more likely for those allergic to stinging insects.
The invasive insect is particularly worrisome for beekeepers whose honey-producing and crop-pollinating hives may become targets for the hungry hornets.
The hornet was first found in northwest Whatcom County in December 2019, following the first sighting in North America in September of that year in British Columbia. Several agencies speculate the insect arrived on shipping containers from Asia, but they can’t be sure.
Adding to the mystery of the hornet’s arrival in the Pacific Northwest, DNA testing shows those found in the U.S. originated from South Korea, while the ones in Canada originated from Japan, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Regardless of their origins, the focus now is on finding and eliminating this latest invasive species to find its way into the state and pose an environmental and economic threat.
