Island County is officially in Phase 3 of the state’s COVID-19 Safe Start plan recovery plan. State Secretary of Health John Wiesman approved Island County’s application Friday morning, three days after the county submitted its application.

COVID-19 Update

As of Friday, Skagit County had confirmed 479 cases of COVID-19 — five more than the previous day — including 54 who are hospitalized or have been hospitalized and 15 who have died.

A total of 419 people have recovered from the disease.