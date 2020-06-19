Businesses in Stanwood and on Camano Island can apply for grants up to $10,000 to help with financial impacts of COVID-19.
A total of $170,600 is available to eligible Stanwood businesses through the Stanwood SOARING Grant Program, funded by the CARES Act and the Coronavirus Relief Fund. The deadline to apply for the grant money is Tuesday, June 23.
To qualify, businesses must be within the Stanwood city limits, have 15 or fewer employees, take a financial class with the city and meet other requirements. See the application at stanwoodwa.org. Priority will be given to restaurants, retail and other service businesses and nonprofits who have a commercial address, according to a city news release.
Island County is also offering grants of up to $10,000 to local businesses with fewer than 50 employees to help with expenses such as rent, utility bills and supplies for Safe Start reopening.
The Camano Island Small Business Economic Recovery Reimbursement Grant Application will distribute $333,000 to Camano Island businesses impacted by COVID-19. Businesses can apply at here4u.camanoisland.org. The deadline to apply for the Camano Island grant money is July 1.
Applications for both grants will be approved on a case-by-case basis later this summer and are dependent on availability of money.
- See the Stanwood grant application at https://stanwoodwa.org/479/Stanwood-SOARING-Grant-Program
- See the Camano Island grant application at https://here4u.camanoisland.org/emergency-funds
