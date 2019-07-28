The late Tom DeGoede grew up adoring the vibrant colors of tulip fields in his native Holland.
He and wife Jeannette, along with other major local bulb growers, would envision people enjoying what KOMO-TV news anchor Eric Johnson calls the "tapestry of technicolor" in Skagit Valley as well.
Their focus proved the result of 20/20 foresight.
The DeGoedes were instrumental in helping launch the world-famous Skagit Valley Tulip Festival 35 years ago, and in the process converted their farm midway between La Conner and Mount Vernon to Tulip Town, one of the county's most popular destination points, and which was recently purchased by Spinach Bus Ventures.
Because of those and many other civic contributions, including steadfast support of Friendship House, the couple earlier this year was named by the Skagit County Pioneer Association as recipients of the 2019 Pioneer Spirit Award.
Tom DeGoede passed away unexpectedly June 2 at age 85, his rich legacy lauded during a "farmer's funeral" at historic Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Conner.
The Pioneer Spirit Award will thus be formally presented to Jeannette and family members on Aug. 1 during the 115th annual Skagit County Pioneer Picnic at La Conner's Pioneer Park.
Tom's spirit will be felt, reflecting the profound impact he had on Skagit County agriculture since emigrating here from the Netherlands via Canada in the 1950s.
"He absolutely loves the farm," one of the couple's daughters, said Maria DeGoede Kerley, finance director for the Town of La Conner, in May, with Tulip Town then on the market and the senior DeGoedes eyeing retirement. "If he could, he'd be on that tractor forever."
One of 14 siblings, Tom moved to Skagit Valley to grow bulbs with his brothers. Over the years he earned the reputation of an innovator, always eager to explore and experiment, whether with new flowers or field designs.
A regular attendee of global tulip summits in Europe, Tom introduced to the Skagit Valley a new system from the Netherlands for planting and harvesting bulbs.
That's not all, Maria points out.
"He was always looking for new environmentally friendly approaches to farming," she said recently. "He was always trying different things."
His and Jeannette's business innovations were striking as well.
The La Conner Civic Garden Club held a long-running successful Tulip Show at the high school gymnasium, drawing traffic to the area from all over the Pacific Northwest. In those days, Jeannette recalled prior to this year's Tulip Festival, people would stop along the side of the road asking to buy flowers. In response, Jeannette created a small roadside stand.
But demand grew to the point that sales had to be moved onto the farm.
In the 1980s, the DeGoedes began offering farm tours and selling bouquets, a venture that helped plant the seeds for what would become the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, now a month-long extravaganza of activities around the county, but still highlighted by the brilliant floral display gardens at Tulip Town and nearby Roozengaarde.
Tom, with the choral-quality voice and ever-present twinkle in his eye, reigned happily as the Mayor of Tulip Town, where visitors have long basked in a truly special ambiance.
A signature attraction has been the two-walled mural inside the store and visitors' center, one side portraying the Skagit Valley in bloom and the other depicting scenes from Holland.
Anacortes artist Jennifer Bowman created the mural, both sides of which feature canals, sloughs, and -- quite naturally -- a colorful variety of tulips.
As Jeannette told La Conner Weekly News reporter Jacob Carver in April, the Tulip Town format was designed "so customers go 'wow.'"
And indeed they have.
Quite often the DeGoedes were themselves wowed.
"Each year we like to see that field when it starts to happen," Jeannette told Johnson during the KOMO visit to Tulip Town. "It's almost like a miracle because there's nothing and then, boom, all this color."
It was a miracle Tom and Jeannette always took great joy in sharing.
