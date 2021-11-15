The supply of vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 remains far short of demand, local health officials said last week.
“Trying to find an appointment can feel like kind of like trying to win the lottery, and we’re certainly hearing these frustrations from people who are upset with what feels like zero availability,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, Health Officer with the Snohomish Health District.
There are about 75,000 children ages 5-11 in the county, and only about 10,000 doses of the pediatric vaccine likely to be allocated here each week, Spitters said.
At that rate, it may take at least 12 weeks for every child to complete the two-dose series.
“I know that after waiting so long for this opportunity, many parents are frustrated at not being able to get their child vaccinated right away. Have faith and keep trying every couple of days,” Spitters said. “We’ve all waited many months for this, and while it’s going to be a bumpy few weeks, we’ll soon get to a rhythm where everyone who wants a vaccine can get one.”
In time, supply will more closely mirror demand as more appointments become available, he added. Officials also are working with pharmacies, school districts and other partners to increase opportunities for vaccinations.
“So, we urge your patience and perseverance,” Spitters said. “Ultimately, all children will have the chance to get vaccinated in the next few months.”
DOH has also updated its Vaccine Locator website — vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov — and added an option to search for “Pfizer-BioNTech Pediatric” vaccine. If you have questions or need help scheduling an appointment, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 833-VAX-HELP.
Across the country, COVID-19 cases in children ages 5 to 11 make up nearly 40% of all cases in adolescents 18 and younger. While it is true children often have more mild cases of COVID-19 compared to adults, they can become very sick and spread it to others.
The Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 is administered as a two-dose primary series, three weeks apart. The pediatric vaccine is a smaller 10-microgram dose compared to the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older, which is 30 micrograms. Side effects reported in the clinical trial were generally mild to moderate and included sore arm, fatigue, headache, chills, fever, and nausea, with most going away within a day or two.
Local COVID cases
Cases of COVID-19 in the Stanwood-Camano community ticked downward last week, but still remain high. The data suggest that COVID infections in the county are plateauing, Spitters said.
In the Stanwood ZIP code, there were 75 new COVID-19 cases reported last week — down from 93 the week before, according to the Snohomish Health District.
In Snohomish County, the COVID case rate decreased to 340 cases per 100,000 residents from Oct. 31-Nov. 13, the Snohomish Health District reported Monday, Nov. 15. There were 54 COVID patients in county hospitals, 25 of which required the use of a ventilator, and 12 county residents died from the virus in the past week.
Camano recorded 35 new cases last week, up from 20 the week prior, according to Island County Public Health.
Combined, Stanwood and Camano cases recorded last week totaled 110. Since Aug. 1, the Stanwood-Camano area has seen 1,793 COVID cases. In the 17 months prior, the community had recorded 1,792 cases.
In Island County, the COVID case rate decreased slightly to 196 infections per 100,000 residents from Oct. 28-Nov. 10, Island County Public Health officials said Nov. 12.
Stanwood-Camano School District reported 21 new COVID cases detected from Nov. 3-9 requiring 40 people to quarantine. No classes were in remote learning.
