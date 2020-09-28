Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit detectives arrested a Stanwood man Saturday on suspicion of raping and molesting a child.
The man is being held in Snohomish County Jail on combined $600,000 bonds for charges of first-degree rape of a child, second-degree rape of a child, first-degree child molestation and second-degree child molestation — each charge .
Police said that around 10 p.m. Friday, a woman walked into a room and witnessed the suspect sexually assaulting a minor. The woman took the child to the hospital and called 911. Patrol deputies responded and called for SIU detectives to respond, police said.
"Throughout the night, detectives conducted several interviews and determined they had probable cause to arrest the suspect," SIU spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe said in a news release Monday.
Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, a search warrant was approved, and detectives responded to the suspect’s residence and took him into custody. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.