Camano Island will soon look more like an island.
Workers will breach the 135-year-old dike surrounding much of Leque Island — the land between Stanwood and Camano Island — in mid-October, allowing seawater at high tide to flood into 250 acres and surround Highway 532.
“There will be tidal marshes on both sides of the highway,” said Loren Brokaw, restoration projects coordinator with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Camano will finally feel like an island.”
The incoming tide will flow into channels dug two years ago during the first phase of the Leque Island restoration project, led by the WDFW. The channels snake through the former farmland and will even connect to Davis Slough, the existing channel marking the beginning of Camano.
“It’s going to look wildly different,” Brokaw said. “It’ll actually look like what the land originally looked like.”
Before settlers started to dike the land in 1886, much of Leque Island was a saltwater marsh that provided habitat for many species, including juvenile salmon. The dike was expanded throughout the years to reclaim land for farming and homesteads.
But in the past few years, parts of the dike had failed, most recently in 2016.
When crews began the next phase of the project in July and mowed down thick blackberry brambles shrouding the dike, officials discovered parts were only inches wide in places.
“It probably wouldn’t have lasted too much longer,” Brokaw said.
Because of fears that the dike would fail, WDFW opted to dig channels on the land two years ago in case the ocean busted through onto the land making it inaccessible for heavy equipment, Brokaw said.
“We didn’t want to risk the project,” he said. “If the dike failed, we wouldn’t have been able to do work.”
The project, which has been in the works since 2004, has started and stopped several times to address concerns of landowners with nearby wells, hunters and other citizen groups. But officials completed studies and surveys to mitigate concerns, Brokaw said.
Recently, state and tribal officials completed two other nearby estuary restoration projects: a 131-acre site on Fir Island west of Conway and a 107-acre site across the Stillaguamish River from Leque Island called “zis a ba.”
The restored saltwater marshes provide habitat for young salmon and other wildlife, including birds in .
When complete in mid-October, the Leque Island site will feature a .75-mile trail atop a new, higher berm meant to protect Stanwood from large waves.
“With water in this estuary, we needed to protect Stanwood from potential wave action,” Brokaw said.
At 15.5 feet high, the berm is about 5.5 feet higher than the existing dike and is designed to survive a worst-case scenario event, such as a storm during a king tide. It was built using soil scraped from the site to create low wetland areas at the headwaters of the new channels.
The trail is accessed from a new parking lot off of Eide Road and will feature benches, interpretive signs and places to launch kayaks. The Davis Slough parking lot along Highway 532 will also feature access to a new kayak boat launch.
In addition, Stanwood continues to develop two parks on properties along the Stillaguamish River — Hamilton Landing and Ovenell Park, which will have boat launches.
“The road onto Camano will suddenly have all these easy-to-access recreation opportunities,” Brokaw said. Waterfowl hunters will continue to have access to the site, he added.
Puget Sound Acquisition and Restoration Program, National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, WDFW’s Estuary and Salmon Restoration Program, Ducks Unlimited and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are helping pay for the project.
“We’re guessing this is going to be a popular site,” Brokaw said.
