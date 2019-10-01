By PEGGY WENDEL
Staff Reporter
The City of Stanwood’s administration is asking for feedback from people who live, work and are connected to Stanwood. The city wants feedback in two ways: an open house for the early stages of planning a new civic center and a broad survey of city services.
Civic Campus open house
The city will host a Stanwood Civic Campus Open House on Wednesday, October 16, from 5-7:30 p.m. at Stanwood City Hall, 10220 270th Street NW.
A new city hall and police station will be built in this civic center being planned on recently purchased property — 1.25 acres across 72nd Avenue from Stanwood High School and south of Church Creek Park.
Residents will be able to view early conceptual ideas regarding the site layout and potential site elements. This is an opportunity for residents to comment on plans at this early stage.
The Civic Campus design team and city staff will be on hand to discuss the project and answer questions.
Take Stanwood’s survey online
City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson told the council Thursday that the city has received many responses to its online survey, but would like to get more. A survey was mailed to some random residences in late July, which she said the city would especially like to hear from.
The city wants to know what residents and nonresidents think about city services.
University of Washington researchers are conducting two surveys for Stanwood: one for city residents and the other for people who use Stanwood’s services but live on Camano Island or in unincorporated areas.
The surveys ask what level of service people would like to see regarding quality of life, parks, roads, safety and transportation.
The questionnaires are confidential; the city doesn’t see responders’ personal information. The aggregated answers will help the city decide which projects are worth pursuing and which should be eliminated.
“Strategic planning efforts start with getting as many people’s diverse perspectives as possible,” Ferguson said. “We first have to hear from folks.”
Find the surveys at ci.stanwood.wa.us or click here.
