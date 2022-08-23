CASA Dog Wash, 8.20.22
Scenes from the CASA Dog Wash fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, on Camano Island.

Nearly 200 pooches were pawsitively pampered at the CASA Dog Wash fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 20, on Camano Island.

A steady stream of dogs — big and small — and their owners came to support the Camano Animal Shelter Association throughout the day.

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

