Willa Rose, a chocolate Labrador, is more of a sea creature than a land animal.
So when her people, Tracy Gilroy and Mason Hinn, decided on a dog-centric adventure, they took to the water.
Willa swims all day in front of her Tyee Beach home on Camano Island. Port Susan Bay is her “front yard.” She’ll dog paddle four to five hours, take a break, then go in for more. She likes hanging out around seals and has had a close encounter with an orca whale. She even dunks for crabs.
“Every day, she is out in front of our house swimming circles for hours. Everyone on Tyee Beach knows who Willa is,” Gilroy said.
In late August, Willa took her show on the road.
Team Willa set off with the goal of circumnavigating Camano Island in eight days, with the lab leading the way and humans behind on paddleshells. Paddleshells are flatboats with about a 7-inch rail, which Hinn designed and constructed for stand-up paddling.
“We could have done it a lot faster, but it wasn’t about us," Gilroy said. "We went at Willa’s pace."
Canine care
Since 9-year-old Willa has arthritis from an elbow injury, Gilroy and Hinn consulted with her veterinarian beforehand and mid-trip. They planned to take breaks if Willa seemed tired.
Camano Sit, Willa’s dog sitter, was on call in case something happened or if they fell short of reaching their day’s endpoint where their car was parked.
Hinn timed excursions to keep Willa off the beach when low tides exposed barnacle-covered rocks that could hurt her paws.
This meant that the humans had to stay behind this alpha dog. If they passed her, she’d paddle to shore, run down the beach — barnacles or no — and take her proper place at the head of the pack.
Dog legs
Hinn calculated each leg of the trip around Willa’s abilities.
He knew from shorter excursions that Willa could swim at a pace of about 45 minutes per mile and could easily swim four hours — 5 miles — without touching shore.
He looked online to Google Earth for the distance around Camano Island, about 43 miles, including a couple of shortcuts across bays.
He figured that Willa could cover that in eight days, going 6-8 miles per day.
They found access points that worked well with their mileage points: Cavalero County Park, Iverson Spit, English Boom, Maple Grove, Camano Yacht Club, Cama Beach State Park, Camano Island State Park and the Port of Mabana.
Hinn studied wind and tides. A person standing on a paddleshell has more resistance to the wind than a dog in the water. It was harder for Gilroy and Hinn to paddle into the wind, but that kept them behind Willa. And that kept Willa off the barnacles.
“She had not one case of barnacle paw,” Gilroy said.
They didn’t need to worry about overtaxing Willa. They went home at the end of each day during the adventure — where Willa resumed swimming in her “front yard.”
Finding the way
Camano Island has many landmarks when traveling on the water.
North of Mabana has beautiful pools of water in the sand when the tide was low.
Every area has its resident harbor seal watching them pass through, Hinn said.
They looked at Willa with special interest, Gilroy said.
Barnum Point boasts a shipwreck.
At high tide, Triangle Cove fills with acres of water. When the tide drops, all this water rushes through a small opening, just around the corner from Barnum Point.
“When the water comes out of that cove, it’s booking. We shot the rapids to get across,” Hinn said, estimating the stream was moving at 5 knots.
Port Susan, on the east side of the island, is fairly calm. The west side is rougher with boat traffic letting loose large wakes.
A big rock south of Rocky Point looks like a giant hamburger with barnacles mimicking the sesame seeds on a toasted bun.
Elger Bay features a forest of kelp and eel grass that's home to a lot of fish.
Willa tried retrieving kelp and quickly found that it wasn’t fun, Gilroy said. The dog discovered that kelp bulbs weren’t tennis balls and snaky seaweed slowed her down.
English Boom to Iverson Spit was the most memorable and difficult leg of the trip.
“English Boom was spectacular,” Gilroy said. “You felt so close to Mount Baker, and you saw the pilings with eagle, seagull, heron, eagle, seagull, heron. It was funny. It was as if they were watching Willa and cheering her on.”
Continuing from English Boom, they weren’t sure if they could find Davis Slough — or if they should take the Stillaguamish River, which would add a mile to the trip. Fortunately they easily found the slough, but then were confronted by forks.
The tide would soon be running out of Port Susan, and they needed to get to Juniper Beach before it turned to sand and muck, Gilroy said.
“It comes and goes fast, so we could miss (the water) in a matter of 15 minutes with an 8-foot tide,” Hinn said.
They moved through a marshland full of obstacles. Hinn moved logs out of the way. Gilroy laid on her paddleshell and drifted under a big log. When they were faced with an impassable log jam, they portaged 200 yards. After Gilroy tripped and fell on a log hidden in high grass, Hinn pulled both boats like sleds over the grass.
They found 5 inches of water on the other side. The paddleshells only needed 2 inches to float with the fin retracted. Meanwhile, Willa was having a ball in the muck as they made their way west along Juniper Beach.
They cut across Livingston Bay’s deeper water toward their day’s destination at Iverson Beach. The wind picked up and so did whitecaps. Gilroy fell in but was able to climb back aboard. They crossed without further incident for the day. Of course, when they got home, Willa headed out for another swim.
When the trip was done, Willa wanted her humans to keep going. But for now, she’s swimming in the “front yard” on Port Susan Bay.
After all, it’s this dog’s life.
