In August the Stanwood Camano Food Bank collected more than 7,000 pounds of food from its home food-pickup program called A Simple Gesture.
The last two food pick-ups focused on the need for cold cereal, which is too expensive for the food bank to purchase, and jarred vegetable baby food, according to Wendy Foster, food bank Community Outreach specialist. Donations allow the food bank to focus its budget on purchasing proteins, dairy, as well as fresh fruits and vegetables.
She said food bank volunteers first began picking up food donations on Oct. 10, 2015, on Camano Island from only a handful of donors. Now some 500 homeowners in Camano, Stanwood and Warm Beach have registered with A Simple Gesture to donate food six times a year on the second Saturday of even-numbered months (February, April, etc.).
Foster said the monetary value of receiving 7,000 pounds of food six times a year comes to roughly $70,000.
“We live in such a generous community and feel blessed to be a part of it,” Foster said in a news release. “The donated food has been a huge benefit to the Stanwood Camano Food Bank and its clients.”
Residents can register for the food pick-up program online at stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org or pick up a brochure and registration postcard at the food bank at 27030 102nd Ave. NW in Stanwood, at Coastal Bank or Windermere Real Estate offices or several other locations to fill out and mail. For questions, call 360-572-4148 to leave a message or email asimplegesture@scfbs.org.
Once a registration is received, food bank volunteers will deliver a reusable green bag to the resident’s home. When residents go to the store, they can purchase a couple of the food bank's suggested items and put them into the bag. When volunteer food bank drivers pick up the donation, they will leave an empty bag for use until the next pickup. Donations are picked up every other month.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.