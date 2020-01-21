The Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano was awarded a $28,000 grant from the Snohomish PUD’s Community Solar program.
The PUD set aside 10% of its new 2-acre 500-kilowatt solar energy project in Arlington to benefit low-income households. That power generated and a grant from Bonneville Power Administration enabled the PUD to donate the money to two local organizations — the Community Resource Center and Hope Unlimited.
“Our selection committee chose them because they had a straight-forward proposal on how the money will have a good impact,” Community Solar Project Manager Suzy Oversvee said.
The center focuses on programs designed to relieve the effects of and address the root causes of poverty; offers programs designed to engage and educate all ages of the community; and operates free youth-engagement programs.
SC Give brings in record donations
The final tallies show that the annual SC Give event on Dec. 3 collected $70,845 in donations, which was about $11,000 more than preliminary figures showed.
The charitable giving from the 24 hours of donations topped the $65,000 goal for the first time in the event's five-year history, said Bev Pronishan, Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation executive director.
“It’s been growing every year,” she said. “Oftentimes it takes time to become familiar in the community, but it’s something that’s taken root.”
The event collected donations for 21 local organizations to help pay for a wide array of projects. The average donation per donor has grown steadily over the five years, hitting $245 per donor this year, Pronishan said.
Evening with the Hidden Stars tops $50,000
The annual Evening with the Hidden Stars on Jan. 11 raised $50,000 before expenses for the Re/Max Community Grant Chest, which helps area nonprofits. That’s $10,000 more than the preliminary results reported in the Stanwood Camano News story on Jan. 14.
The Stanwood Community Area Foundation manages the fund, which started five years ago to raise money to help build the Stanwood Camano YMCA. Now, the Community Chest board allocates the money in spring to qualified area nonprofits who apply for funding, said Renae Kettler, owner of Re/Max Associate Brokers.
