Stanwood-Camano residents have donated more than $14,000 to a group organized to help local nonprofits, but it isn't nearly enough.
When events, businesses and organizations began closing their doors in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local nonprofits have seen the need for their services increase while their income decreases.
Since then, about 40 individual donors have contributed to the Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation’s newly created Disaster Relief Fund. Of the $14,200 in donations through s-caf.org, about 25% were set up as recurring donations — and the Floyd & Delores Jones Fund is matching all donations up to $25,000. That money is in addition to the $34,000 from the Re/Max Community Chest grant fund.
The SCAF board is meeting this week to decide how to distribute about $62,000 combined from the Community Chest grant, the individual donations and the matching money, SCAF Executive Director Bev Pronishan said. Meanwhile, many other donors have given money directly to local organizations, such as the Stanwood Camano Food Bank, the Camano Center and Resource Center of Stanwood Camano.
“The selection committee will be meeting on Monday (April 13) to review all the grant applications and make funding decisions so we can start getting these funds out as quickly as possible,” Pronishan said Friday. So far, 15 organizations have requested money.
But bottom line: It’s not enough.
“Once we give out the grants, most of the nonprofits will be in pretty good shape for the immediate future,” Pronishan said. “But by the end of April, it’ll be a different story.”
People in the community are always quick to step up their generosity, she said. But she worries donations will taper off.
“These donations are keeping these agencies afloat,” Pronishan said.
The food bank is distributing 173% more food to the children in the community since the school closure, she said. For those unable to donate money, the food bank needs volunteers, Pronishan said. Sign up to be a volunteer at stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org.
The Camano Center, which had to slash its staff, is delivering about 150 meals each week to seniors on Camano Island. In addition, they’re making 15 to 30 grocery/pharmacy trips for seniors each week and providing transportation for critical medical appointments like dialysis.
“The community has been extremely generous in providing direct funding to many of these organizations, and so far they have been able to get by,” Pronishan said. “But their situations are tenuous at best.”
Pronishan said she hopes people who are able to donate their stimulus checks to the Disaster Relief Fund or directly to an area nonprofit. The SCAF board will meet again in a few weeks when the donations, hopefully, pile up again, she said.
“It’s still a drop in the bucket compared to what the need will be in the coming weeks,” Pronishan said.
Checking in on local nonprofits
Camano Center: camanocenter.org, 360-387-0222 or mail at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island, WA 98282. Windermere will match the first $5,000 in donations.
Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org or mail checks to Stanwood Camano Food Bank, P.O. Box 1285, Stanwood, WA 98292.
Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org, or mail checks to P.O. Box 935, Stanwood, WA 98292
Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org to donate to a the general Stanwood-Camano Disaster Relief Fund for area nonprofits. SCAF will match up to $25,000 in recurring donations.
Stanwood Community and Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org or mail checks to 7430 276th St. NW, Stanwood WA 98292.
