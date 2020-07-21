The Stanwood-Camano Community Fair may be cancelled this year, but the coloring contest isn’t.
Kids in three different age categories — 5 and younger, 6-8 years old and 9 to 12 years old — can color the above art and mail it in for prizes.
First place earns a $20 gift card to Sweet Bliss and a fair T-shirt, second place gets a $10 gift card to Sweet Bliss And a fair T-shirt and third place is awarded a $5 gift card to Sweet Bliss and a fair T-shirt.
Entries for the coloring contest, sponsored by Stilly River Mechanical, are due Aug. 3 and can be mailed to Stanwood Camano Community Fair; PO Box 901; Stanwood WA 98292.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.