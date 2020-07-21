Fair

The Stanwood-Camano Community Fair may be cancelled this year, but the coloring contest isn’t.

Kids in three different age categories — 5 and younger, 6-8 years old and 9 to 12 years old — can color the above art and mail it in for prizes.

First place earns a $20 gift card to Sweet Bliss and a fair T-shirt, second place gets a $10 gift card to Sweet Bliss And a fair T-shirt and third place is awarded a $5 gift card to Sweet Bliss and a fair T-shirt.

Entries for the coloring contest, sponsored by Stilly River Mechanical, are due Aug. 3 and can be mailed to Stanwood Camano Community Fair; PO Box 901; Stanwood WA 98292.

Download PDF LINK: Download the coloring contest PDF here

