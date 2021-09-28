Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Some north Snohomish County residents could soon see themselves in a new state legislative district, based on a series of draft redistricting maps released last week.
The Washington State Redistricting Commission released the four maps.
The commission is made up of five members — two each selected by Democrats and Republicans in the state Legislature and one nonvoting, nonpartisan member. Only the partisan members submit draft maps.
Camano Island and Stanwood are set to remain in District 10 in each of the four draft maps. Each district elects two representatives and one senator.
The two drafts from Democratic members push District 39 north to roughly along Highway 532. District 10 currently includes all of Island County, southern portions of Skagit County and north Snohomish County, including from Stanwood to the south side of Lake Goodwin.
Both Democratic maps expand District 10 north to encompass Anacortes and all of San Juan County.
Currently, Mount Vernon is split between two districts, but the Democratic maps set the city fully within District 40, aligning with the commission's stated goal of respecting the borders of existing communities.
The maps from Republicans stick closer to the status quo. Districts 10, 39 and 40 would still represent the same regions, with some adjustments along the borders. Both would add more land around Arlington into District 10.
