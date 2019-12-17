Drippy December is cold and wet, yet a group of Stanwood girls don dresses every day this month — not because they like dresses, but to raise awareness about human trafficking and raise money to help set people free.
They’ve joined Dressember, an organization of international advocates that’s used fashion and creativity to raise awareness and money since 2009 to end human trafficking.
The students range in age from 13 to 20, and a few mothers are involved as well because of their compassion for others.
“I personally hate wearing dresses,” said Claire Hansen, 15. “But I can give up my comfort of wearing jeans for just a month.”
She doesn’t mind being uncomfortable for this cause because she knows that many women are in much more uncomfortable situations, living lives they don’t like. It’s Claire's first year, and she’s already raised $375.
Donations from girls like these add up; Dressember has raised well over $1 million. As they learn about philanthropy, the girls learn to speak out about an issue that largely is not talked about.
Dressember distributes funds to organizations who rescue captive victims and prosecute their captors. Participants educate themselves through Dressember’s daily emails and Instagram posts. Topics cover things like, who is most at risk, how people become trapped in forced labor and what keeps them in trafficking situations.
Kate Hansen, 17, Claire’s sister, said she learned much more about it so that she could educate others. Kate posts every day; a Bible verse, fundraising updates or facts she’s found impactful.
“You learn a lot more, to teach rather than just to know,” she said.
Abigayle Satterfield, 13, finds dresses uncomfortable in the winter as she runs around caring for children. She thinks it’s a small sacrifice to give up her warm sweatpants in cold December because it opens her world.
“I’ve been able to strike up interesting conversations with people in the community,” Abigayle said.
Laina Crouch, 20, is changing it up for her third year. When participating in Dressember at Azusa Pacific University, California, she found that people didn’t join because they didn’t have enough dresses. So she’s been wearing the same dress every day.
“Hey, you can do it with just one dress,” she said. “I gently eliminate excuses.”
She changes things up by wearing layers, so she doesn’t have to wash the dress every day and thinks of women whose freedom of choice is stripped from them. She tries not to buy sweat shop goods although it’s not easy to know where goods come from unless they are Fair Trade.
Laina’s mother is involved, too. Lydia Crouch paints dresses. Every day, she paints a dress and posts it online. She said women have contacted her to say — I was trafficked. If someone donates money to the cause, she sends them the art and even covers the shipping.
“I do it because I’m a mom. My worst nightmare would be for my daughter to get trafficked,” Crouch said. “We all do what’s on our heart.”
Nancy Hansen is Kate and Claire’s mother. She said that she was surprised when she found out it was happening in the U.S, even in Stanwood.
“There was a ring in a nail salon that got busted here in Stanwood some years ago,” she said.
Hope Unlimited is a local anti-trafficking organization here in Stanwood, working on the prevention side, Hansen said. The danger here is the internet and Interstate 5.
Hansen said traffickers find their victims on the internet, posing as someone who might appeal to the girls and offering them anything to get them to run away with them, she said.
The girls might meet someone who they think is their Prince Charming. He might take compromising photos, blackmail the girl and make her think she can’t go back.
According to Dressember, forced labor and prostitution affects more than 40 million people worldwide.
“This is my first year, and already it’s made a change in my life,” Abigayle said of Dressember. “My heart has always been so heavy for the girls who are stuck. Dressember gives you that small opportunity to do something big.”
Tasha Day has a quiet voice and seems shy. It’s her second year to speak out for women whose voices are being silenced.
“It’s very far out of my comfort zone to speak on this topic; it’s very hurtful. But through this organization, there’s beauty coming from it. There’s redemption coming from it,” she said. “We’re interceding for them and using our freedom for the freedom they don’t have.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.