The snow-covered mountains, towering forests and sparkling waters of the Salish Sea surrounding the Stillaguamish Valley were surely familiar and comforting sights to the Norwegians who landed there in the latter half of the 1800s in search of greater opportunity.
Those who first arrived must have not only been heartened by the natural beauty but also inspired by the economic possibilities.
In 1855, a significant change to the economic construct was the signing of the Treaty of Point Elliott, where the embattled Indigenous people ceded the lands and moved to reservations, which resulted in more land opening to development by the immigrants.
Timber operations boomed, creating jobs and resulting in land cleared for agricultural use.
Many logging camps were the beginning of settlements that became towns ready for commerce to take hold.
The first Norwegians who arrived wrote to relatives back home urging them to come to the area.
The 1900 U.S. Census shows that more than 2,500 people were living in the Stillaguamish Valley and on Camano Island — and Scandinavians, particularly Norwegians, were the largest ethnic group. Indigenous people, who were counted for the first time in the 1900 Census, were largely living on reservations at that point.
Earthly paradise
Zacharias Martin Toftezen, born in Norway in 1821, arrived on Whidbey Island in 1849 and is considered Washington’s first Norwegian immigrant.
In “The Stanwood Story: Volume II,” author Alice Essex wrote that when Toftezen landed, he is said to have exclaimed to his companions, “Our search is over — we have at last found our earthly paradise.”
Toftezen filed a claim for over 300 acres near what is today Oak Harbor.
The website of UCLA’s Re-Imagining Migration, a program that promotes immigration education, states that in the 1800s, “Handwritten letters served as the perfect vehicle to exchange stories of fear and opportunity between newly arrived immigrants and those who remained in their homeland.”
Toftezen’s family left Norway, and in 1865, several relatives, including his mother and sister, landed on Whidbey Island.
After a few years, several members of the Toftzens clan came to the Stillaguamish Valley.
In “Scandinavians of the Pacific, Puget Sound” which was published in 1900, author Thomas Ostenson Stine wrote that E. Graham, who had married Zacharias Martin Toftezen’s sister Bernhardine, “disembarked at the mouth of the Skagit” in 1870.
The author wrote that the Norwegians O.B. Iverson, N.P. Leque, Nils Eide and A. Danielson “landed in fair-sized canoes” two years later.
Many more arrived and filed claims, cleared land of stumps left over from logging and started farms growing crops and raising livestock, such as dairy cattle.
Independent farmers and entrepreneurs
These Norwegian immigrants had a reputation of being "independent farmers and potent factors in the upbuilding of the county,” Stine wrote.
N.M. Lien, who settled near Stanwood in the late 1800s, is described as an “honored” and “conscientious” man who "owns a magnificent farm, running pretty nigh into the heart of the city, golden with waving cereals and smiling flowers, and spreads in an easterly direction.”
Stine also identifies many “typical Norwegian” entrepreneurs whose “progress and success” led to the establishment of a variety of businesses including hotels, stores, shingle mills and a dairy processing plant.
In “Camano Island: Life and Times in Paradise,” authors Art Kimball and John Dean wrote about the first Norwegians who began arriving on the island in the 1870s.
The authors wrote that in 1899, after working in a Camano lumber mill for 11 years, K.P. Frostad and A.K. Sandwick “bought land on which they operated a successful dairy farm,” which was one of the first on the island.
Hans Peter and Chonstanse Olsen arrived on Camano in 1900 and started a farm.
Retired State Sen. Mary Margaret Haugen, 80, is the Olsens' granddaughter.
“Hans Peter and Chonstanse came from the Dakotas and originally settled on Lopez Island,” she said. “They had 12 kids, and my grandfather was not happy about the lack of good schools there, so they bought property and started farming near Utsalady in 1900.”
Customs and social connection
Toward the end of the 1800s, as more Norwegians arrived and successfully started farms and businesses, they turned their attention toward maintaining the traditions of their homeland.
Many of these immigrants were Lutherans, and organizing congregations and building houses of worship were priorities.
In 1879, after meeting informally in homes and available halls, Norwegian-Americans built the first church in Stanwood.
In “The Stanwood Story,” Essex wrote: “Stillaguamish Lutheran, or Lutheran Trinity as it is also recorded, had the distinction of being not only the first church in Stanwood, but the first church on the Stillaguamish. It was also the first church constructed by Scandinavians in the far west and the first Lutheran church to be built on the Pacific Coast.”
In 1892, the church burned to the ground. Congregants rebuilt and opened a new building in 1894, which still stands today at 27201 99th Ave. NW and is known as Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church of Stanwood.
In “Camano Island: Life and Times in Paradise,” the authors wrote about the start of what would become Camano Lutheran Church.
“Official organization occurred December 17, 1890, in a hall at Utsaladdy, aided by Stanwood’s Rev. Christian Jorgensen.”
Construction of Camano Island’s first church began in 1904, and the building was completed in 1906.
Although there have been additions over the years, Camano Lutheran’s white building with its distinctive spire at 850 Heichel Road is a landmark to this day.
Singing together
As time went on, Norwegian immigrants organized other cultural activities such as male choirs, known as Norwegian Singing Societies.
In a 2005 Seattle Times article, Nancy Bartlett wrote that the tradition "goes back centuries, to a time in Scandinavian countries when song was not only entertainment for those living in isolated villages but also a rite of passage for men.”
In the late 1800s, Stanwood formed its own male chorus of which Stine wrote, “The Norwegian Singing Society is the pride of the community, and has scattered laurels of accomplishment along the Sound.”
Ernie Fosse, 77, whose relatives sang in the Stanwood chorus, said that over the years these singing groups have consolidated.
“Stanwood’s Norwegian Singing Society eventually disbanded as membership dwindled,” he said. “Many men, like myself, joined the Pacific Coast Norwegian Singers Association which has chapters based in bigger communities.”
Cuisine from the old country
Other Norwegian traditions were adopted by the Stanwood community, including a rather fishy one.
Lutefisk is a dish made from cod cured in lye and then boiled to gelatinous consistency and, according to Scandinavian historians, has been a staple of Norwegian diets since the time of the Vikings.
In the “Stanwood Story” Essex wrote, “In the fall of 1907, the People’s Union Hall rose to new fame when the first public lutefisk dinner in these parts was served there under the sponsorship of the Ladies Aid of Trinity Lutheran Church.”
These events were held off and on over the years until 1952 when the Stanwood Lions Club began hosting annual lutefisk dinners.
Stanwood Lions Club Secretary John Haddock remembers how popular these events were.
“At its peak, I think we served over 1,500 people,” he said.
Haddock said that by the 1990s, attendance began to decline and the dinners were canceled in 2012.
Gathering together
Norwegian-Americans also built meeting places to gather and preserve their heritage.
The Sons of Norway was founded in Minnesota in 1895, and according to the national headquarters’ website, the organization "provides opportunities for members to reconnect with the culture and traditions of Norway through local lodges and district lodge activities and events.”
The website states that today there are over 400 lodges in North America and Norway with nearly 57,000 members.
Stanwood’s Sons of Norway's Fritjov Lodge 17 was established in 1910 and is named after Fritjov Nansen, a distinguished Norwegian explorer.
According to Stanwood Camano News archives, the original hall, which was built in the late 1880s, was moved to its present location at 9910 270th St. NW in 1914 and rebuilt in 1934.
Barbara Christoferson, who is the lodge secretary, said that there are about 158 members from the Stanwood-Camano area.
“We are a pretty active organization and we offer cultural and educational events throughout the years,” she said.
Honoring the past
The achievements of the area’s first Norwegians are commemorated with a granite stone known as the Toftezen Monument at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Cemetery on Pioneer Highway just south of downtown Stanwood.
The memorial was, in part, created to honor Zacharias Martin Toftezen whose remains were moved from Oak Harbor and interred at the Stanwood cemetery in 1931. The bodies of his brother and mother — buried in an abandoned cemetery in Stanwood — were also moved to the Lutheran cemetery.
On May 27, 1939, Crown Prince Olaf of Norway visited the monument with his wife, Crown Princess Martha and according to the Stanwood Camano News archives, "...his Royal Highness laid a wreath at the Toftezen monument.”
With today’s more diverse population, Norwegian influence may not be as strong as it was years ago, but it’s still a part of the Stanwood-Camano community.
Churches founded by Norwegians, traditional social activities and shops with Norwegian goods are easy to find throughout the community.
Descendants of those adventurous people who crossed an ocean for a better life live throughout the Stillaguamish Valley and on Camano Island.
Haugen summed up her feelings for the area’s first Norwegian-Americans.
“They were such hardworking, honest people who loved America, but they never forgot about their Norwegian homeland and all its beauty and culture,” she said.
