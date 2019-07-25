Beginning in 2022, just two and a half years from now, fish farms will no longer be allowed to raise non-native fish in Washington’s waters. Until then, Washington Department of Ecology has updated permits requiring Atlantic salmon farms to increase monitoring, inspections and reporting, and to have emergency response plans in case of a pen collapse.
The permit updates follow the 2017 collapse of a net pen containing Atlantic salmon near Cypress Island in Skagit County. More than 250,000 non-native fish escaped into Puget Sound. In 2018, the state Legislature passed a law to phase out marine fish farming of non-native species by 2022.
Cooke Aquaculture, the only company raising Atlantic salmon in Puget Sound, applied to renew its water quality permits for one pen near Hope Island in Skagit Bay and three pens in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island. Under current law, the facilities could legally continue to operate under their previous, outdated permits through 2022.
Ecology says its updated permits will strengthen the environmental protections for the remaining net pen operations in Puget Sound.
Because Atlantic salmon, their food and waste are considered pollutants, the updated permits require Cooke to:
• Increase underwater video monitoring.
• Conduct regular inspections to assess structural integrity of the net pens, and to submit inspection reports certified by a qualified marine engineer to Ecology.
• Improve net pen maintenance, net cleaning and maintenance procedures.
• Develop, in coordination with tribes and Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, site-specific response plans if fish escape and to conduct and participate in preparedness trainings.
• Maintain contact information to notify area tribes and state agencies if fish escape.
Visit ecology.wa.gov, click on Water Quality to find permit details.
